Immigration raids make victims of trafficking more vulnerable. This is what the government should do instead

By Daniel Sohege

Rhetoric and policies around increased immigration raids may sound like a sensible approach to tackling exploitation and gangs, but the reality is very different.

The reasons people end up being undocumented are complex, and varied. More often than not it is through no fault of the individuals. It can be down to something as simple as an error on a Home Office form, rapidly increasing fees, or unforeseen circumstances. Once someone does become undocumented though it can take more than 20 years for them to be able to get their status regularised again.

Here is where the real impact of increased raids hits home though, especially coupled with hostile advertising as we are seeing at the moment, it makes people more fearful of seeking assistance from the authorities when they are in precarious positions. This in turn makes them more vulnerable to being targeted by human traffickers.

Traffickers often use false promises to lure people in - offers of visas and hope for the future. The end result is inevitably the same, though: people trapped in exploitative situations.

The raids themselves have little impact in general on unscrupulous employers as well. They have factored fines into their business models. Nor do they reduce small boat crossings, more than 90% of those using them seek asylum, with nearly three quarters receiving it. What they do is force more people “underground” and add an additional threat from those who are exploiting them: “You will be detained and deported if you tell anyone”.

Obviously, not everyone who is undocumented is being trafficked, yet we have seen through previous such policies that when you focus so much on “enforcement”, you end up causing more people to be trafficked. An example of this was the previous government’s legislation which coincided with an increase in calls to the Modern Slavery Hotline.

None of this is hypothetical. In 2010 the Home Office itself released a report which showed that “tougher immigration policies” force more people into exploitation.

Without looking at the reasons people become undocumented, and ensuring that there are simpler means for them to regularise their status, then inevitably raids won’t just continue to crack down on the victims of exploitation, they will continue to make it harder for people facing exploitation to come forward, that only benefits those who are exploiting them.

Daniel Sohege is the Director of human rights organisation Stand For All.

