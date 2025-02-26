The closure of the Lord Ashcroft gallery is a sad moment for the nation and the heroes it showcases

26 February 2025, 16:39

The Imperial War Museum
The Lord Ashcroft Gallery at IWM London will close permanently from 1 June 2025. Picture: IWM/Lord Ashcroft

By Lord Ashcroft

I was hugely disappointed when I discovered, through a third party, that the Imperial War Museum in London no longer wants to display my collection of Victoria Crosses and George Crosses.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Their decision, announced on Tuesday, to close the Lord Ashcroft Gallery on June 1 marks the end of an era, until now a happy one at that.

Since 1986 I have devoted significant time and resources to building up a collection of Victoria Crosses, which is by some way the largest in the world at more than 200 in total.

I have also amassed a smaller collection of George Crosses. The two decorations are Britain and the Commonwealth's most prestigious awards for valour.

My medal collection, estimated by experts to be worth £70 million, has been on public display at the IWM since 2010.

The gallery also displays a smaller collection of Victoria Crosses and George Crosses owned by or loaned to the Imperial War Museum.

I not only agreed to loan my Victoria Cross and George Cross collection to the Imperial War Museum but I also paid some £5 million to create a spacious gallery for the medals and various associated memorabilia.

The “Extraordinary Heroes” exhibition at the gallery seeks to intrigue, inspire and amaze by re-telling forgotten stories of great bravery from the Crimean War to the present day.

I have learnt over the years that some individuals, when faced with extremely dangerous situations, can rise to the occasion and carry out astonishing deeds.

Now, my sincere hope is that many of the people who have not visited the gallery so far will do so over the next three months before it closes and the decorations gather dust in a vault.

Unfortunately, there is insufficient time to find a new "home” for the medals whereby they stay on public display.

The current loan agreement for my medal collection is due to expire on September 30 2025 but I had anticipated, given the huge popularity of the gallery, that it would be routinely renewed.

Now, apparently, the Imperial War Museum wants the space - which I paid for - for other exhibitions, including those related to more modern warfare. I would like to thank the many people, including decorated veterans, who have written to me or messaged me to say the museum's decision is plain wrong.

They say that the imminent closure of the Lord Ashcroft Gallery is the nation's loss.

________________

Lord Ashcroft KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. For more information on his work, visit lordashcroft.com.

Follow him on X/Facebook @LordAshcroft.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

It’s Time for a Radical Shift in Strategy.

Defence spending alone won’t save Europe - it’s time for a radical shift in strategy

2 hours ago

The debate around Trump's bruise shows how much we still fear getting old

The debate around Trump's bruise shows how much we still fear getting old

2 hours ago

A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short.

A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short

6 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate visit bakery in first joint visit to Wales in over a year

John Swinney has denounced Nigel Farage as an "accomplice and apologist" for Russia.

'Farage an accomplice to the Russian agenda' claims John Swinney, urges 'mainstream' to fight 'rise of far right'

Watch the shocking moment a £2.8 million 18-carat solid gold toilet was stolen in Blenheim Palace in less than five minutes.

Watch the moment a solid gold toilet worth £2.8 million was stolen in 'just five minutes' from Blenheim Palace

New housing reforms have been announced after the Grenfell Tower Inquiry found 'industry failures'.

‘Never again’: Rayner vows to curb failures behind Grenfell tragedy as seven organisations face investigation

Thousands of Israelis have lined the streets for the funeral procession of hostage Shiri Bibas and her young sons after their remains were returned from Gaza.

'I couldn't protect you': Husband's tearful eulogy for Shiri Bibas and sons as thousands gather for hostages' funeral

Exclusive
Simon and Howie Orson. Simon farms 700 acres of arable land in The Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire.

Farmers refusing to serve as 'fourth emergency service' in rural areas after inheritance tax changes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michelle Trachtenberg at The Art of Elysium 13th Annual Black Tie Artistic Experience 'HEAVEN' held at The Palladium

Buffy and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39

Two men have been found guilty of the murder of Rijkaard Siafa

Men who went to pub and ordered pints after stabbing 22-year-old to death found guilty of murder
General views of the Imperial War Museum on December 03, 2024 in London, United Kingdom.

Imperial War Museum to close world's largest display of Victoria Crosses

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy warns US minerals deal will 'not be enough' as Trump confirms 'very big agreement'
Southampton Crown Court , London Road Southampton

Trans woman charged with rape and sex offences against children dies before court date

Henry Kelly

Radio and TV legend Henry Kelly dies aged 78

The skull was found by a fishing boat 150 miles off the coast of north Scotland

Human skull found by fishing boat in North Sea - as police issue facial recreation in hopes to identify unknown woman
BP

BP to slash renewables investment and boost gas and oil production

The Cotton Gardens Estate housing estate in Lambeth.

Labour-run Lambeth asks for £40 million government bailout to fix 'perilous' housing

Johnson, Chapeltown and Gatewood were each sentenced to seven years and two months in custody.

WATCH: Chilling moment gangsters armed with machetes and a gun chase teen through street in broad daylight