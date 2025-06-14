After the crash - what really happens next?

14 June 2025, 09:47 | Updated: 14 June 2025, 09:51

After the Crash - What Really Happens Next?
After the Crash - What Really Happens Next? Picture: Alamy

By David Gleave

When a plane crashes, the response is immediate, and in some cases, it begins before the aircraft even hits the ground.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If the pilots sent a mayday call, air traffic control might have already hit the alarm to scramble fire crews and paramedics. If the crash happens outside the airport, the city’s wider emergency services kick into action too—fire, police, ambulances, disaster response. It’s all hands on deck.

But while the emergency response is focused on saving lives and securing the scene, behind the scenes, a second operation begins: the investigation.

In India, that job falls to the Air Accident Investigation Bureau. Once the immediate crisis is under control, they take over. But they’re not working alone.

There’s an international system for this, coordinated by the United Nations aviation agency ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization). They’ve laid out the ground rules in something called Annex 13 - basically, the global playbook for air crash investigations.

Here’s how it works: the country where the crash happened leads the investigation. Then, they invite a list of other countries to send representatives. These might include:

  • Where the plane was registered and operated (in this case, India)
  • Where it was designed and built (often the USA or Europe)
  • Where the engines were made
  • And crucially - any country whose citizens were killed or injured

So, if a British citizen was on board, the UK will almost certainly be involved.

Other experts might be invited too, not because they have a stake, but because they bring valuable skills or technical knowledge.

And it’s not just government bodies. Specialist disaster recovery companies get involved, helping to identify victims and repatriate remains. Insurance investigators, police, even psychologists may all be on site.

Back to the crash site itself: there’s usually a team combing through the physical wreckage. That includes recovering the black boxes—the flight data and cockpit voice recorders.

Despite the name, they’re usually bright orange, and built to survive extreme crashes, deep-sea pressure, and fire. Once recovered, they’re flown to a secure lab for analysis.

One team listens to cockpit conversations, while another analyses the flight data. It’s incredibly detailed work, converting raw numbers into animations, charts, and timelines to work out what went wrong.

Meanwhile, other teams are digging through:

  • Maintenance records - Was the plane properly looked after?
  • Crew training logs - Were the pilots qualified and well-prepared?
  • Fuel, baggage and cargo - Was the plane overweight or not loaded correctly?
  • Weather data - Could storms or winds have played a part?
  • Wildlife report - Were there birds near the airport?
  • Emergency response performance - How well did fire crews and medics respond?

If only one passenger survived, you can bet a team will be looking into why. What was different about that seat? That part of the cabin? That moment?

These investigations take time, sometimes over a year. But if they uncover anything urgent, the aviation industry won’t wait. Airlines and regulators act fast on early findings, because when it comes to aviation, lessons must be learned quickly. The goal isn’t just to understand what happened, but to make sure it never happens again.

________________

David Gleave is Chief investigator for Aviation Safety Consultants

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khomeini has 'no good options' amid its conflict with Israel, writes Jasmine El Gamal

Tehran may believe it has little left to lose, but it's got no good options to choose from

14 hours ago

Driverless cars are ready to roll. But are Brits ready to ride?

Driverless cars are ready to roll. But are Brits ready to ride?

21 hours ago

Holidaymakers are seeking more 'meaningful' destinations like Hiroshima

Why British holidaymakers are choosing more 'meaningful' overseas trips

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his shot on the 3rd fairway during the second round of the 125th U.S. Open Golf Championship

Rory McIlroy narrowly survives cut at US Open

Due to the conflict between Israel and Iran, there are fears that petrol prices will rise again.

Higher petrol prices could hit in weeks amid soaring global oil prices

A large police presence met protesters in Portadown town center this evening after a leaflet was shared on social media calling all residents of the Co.Armagh town to march on the homes of so-called Migrant gangs

Petrol bombs thrown at police during fifth night of Northern Ireland disorder

Turin, Italy. 2nd Feb, 2025. The FIFA Club World Cup trophy made by Tiffany on display at half time of the Serie A match at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

2025 Fifa World Club Cup: How to watch as US tournament begins

A poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged children in the UK suggests around one in six (17%) parents rated the toilets at their child’s school as unclean.

'Like a horror movie': One in 10 parents say children avoid school over 'filthy' toilets

On Saturday evening, the annual silent walk will take place in west London to mark eight years since the blaze, followed by the reading of the names of the 72 dead, and speeches by campaigners.

Grenfell community gathers for final anniversary before tower demolition begins

Lord Victor Adebowale, chair of the NHS Confederation, who has slammed racial inequalities in the health service.

‘Black service, not NHS service’: Health leader condemns racial inequalities that failed mother
Kylie Minogue has cancelled a string of upcoming shows.

Kylie Minogue cancels string of upcoming shows as pop icon shares health update

The 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards ahead of the King's Birthday Parade.

Royals to honour India plane crash victims with black armbands at King's birthday Trooping the Colour
'Netanyahu has proven that he's got no restraint and no boundaries', says caller Sue

'Netanyahu has proven that he's got no restraint and no boundaries', says caller Sue