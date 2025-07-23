Exclusive

India deal is a big win for Britain that will improve people’s lives, says Sir Keir Starmer

23 July 2025, 22:30

By Sir Keir Starmer

The best days in this job are when months of hard work come to fruition and we land a big win for the British people.

Today is one of those days – because today we are signing a new trade deal with India which will create new British jobs and boost growth and wages in the UK by billions.

Our new deal is a win for British businesses – slashing tariffs and boosting exports in everything from soft drinks and cosmetics to gin and whisky.

It’s a win for British shoppers – bringing down prices and creating greater choice in Indian goods, such as clothes, shoes and food.

And it’s a win for British communities – spreading huge benefits to nations and regions across the UK, from Scotland to the West Midlands and the North-East.

Our deal will deliver benefits for the long-term – by growing the UK economy by around £4.8 billion every year, and boosting wages for working people by £2.2 billion, according to the latest analysis.

And more growth means more money in people’s pockets, more money for the precious public services we all depend on, and more money to build a better future for our children.

So when I welcome Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, to the UK today – I know we’re delivering a deal that’s good for Britain and good for working people across the UK.

Under the previous government this deal hung in the balance.

They talked it up and promised it many times. But despite all their talk of doing a deal by Diwali, they fumbled and dropped the ball.

Instead, we’ve got on with it in a serious and pragmatic way.

And this government has got the job done – using the world stage to bring real benefits home to Britain.

We’re living through a new and more dangerous global era - and we believe that building stronger partnerships and alliances is the best response.

It is the best way to strengthen our economy at home and deliver for the British people.

That’s why we have also done a great trade deal with the US.

It’s why we have struck a fantastic new agreement with the EU.

And today we are confirming this approach in our new deal with India – the biggest and most economically significant trade deal for the UK since leaving the EU.

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. So this really matters.

As an early taster of the opportunities on offer, today we are announcing nearly £6 billion in investment and exports wins between India and the UK, creating over 2,200 jobs for British workers.

It’s an incredible signal of the strength of the relationship between our two nations – and our unique bonds of history, family and culture.

Every day in this job as Prime Minister, I go out to bat for the working people of Britain.

My relentless focus is on improving people’s lives, raising living standards and getting more money into people’s pockets.

That is what today’s deal will help to deliver. More growth and a boost to working people in every nation and region of the UK.

