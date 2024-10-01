Israel’s military successes are undeniable, but is Netanyahu risking long-term peace?

1 October 2024, 15:33 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 16:38

Israeli soldiers sleep on tanks in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border.
Israeli soldiers sleep on tanks in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border. Picture: Alamy
Andrew Marr

By Andrew Marr

All last week, I was warning about the prospect of full-scale war in the Middle East, and today, it seems to have started.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After the explosive pager attacks and the assassination of the leader of Hezbollah, Israeli special forces began to move across the Lebanese border, and the tanks prepared for a full ground invasion.

In a purely military sense, their operations so far have been brilliant. I don't think we should regard the killing of Hezbollah leaders as particularly outrageous compared to, for instance, the slaughter of civilian bystanders.

In fact, if more countries at war with one another started off by trying to kill opposing leaders rather than killing soldiers or bombing cities, then perhaps we would have fewer wars.

But this is exactly the problem. Israel has killed so many people in Gaza and now in Lebanon that it's created a circle of hatred all around itself.

Tomorrow's suicide bombers, tomorrow's enemies. For much of the world, the notion of Israel as a peaceable, democratic, cultured haven, the Israel so many of us admired for so long, is being pounded away in smoke and gunfire.

From Brazil to South Africa, it's now seen as a ruthless, no-compromise military state, uninterested in the numbers of mere outsiders, Muslims or Palestinians or Lebanese, who die whenever it's threatened. And that is surely very dangerous for Israel. Again today, Britain's been calling for restraint. We might as well be singing songs to the wind to try to stop it from blowing.

Longer term, whatever its stunning battlefield successes, I fear the state of Israel is playing a dangerous game with its very future.

But then, I'm a relentless optimist, and it was interesting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed an appeal, not to Israelis, but to Iranians.

He said: "With every passing moment, the regime is bringing you, the noble Persian people, closer to the abyss; the vast majority of Iranians know their regime doesn't care a whit about them.

"If it did care, if it cared about you, it will stop wasting billions of dollars on futile wars across the Middle East. It would start improving your lives."

It's extraordinary, really, to hear Benjamin Netanyahu directly talking to the Iranian people. He seems to think that the entire region might be on the verge of a kind of revolution, particularly in countries like Syria and even in Iran itself.

________________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'We're mourning our heritage', writes Alan Coombs.

'We're mourning our heritage': Port Talbot Steelworker reflects on what furnace closure means for his community

3 hours ago

Phil Shiner is a man who destroyed so many veterans lives and careers by accusing those (myself included) of murder, mutilation & mistreatment, Brian Wood.

Phil Shiner's lies destroyed veterans' lives—now he faces the consequences

4 hours ago

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher 'seen in public for first time' since horror ski crash in 2013 as he 'attends daughter's wedding'

Desperate appeal to find missing boy, 7, and his mother who 'may have altered her appearance'

Desperate appeal to find missing boy, 7, and his mother who 'may have altered her appearance'

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is pregnant: Royal is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The IDF released footage today showing troops entering a Hezbollah tunnel network in southern Lebanon

Israel carries out raids on Hezbollah terror targets as US warns of ‘imminent’ missile strike by Iran

Boris Johnson and Guto Harri.

Netherlands vaccine invasion plan was 'mad' and Boris Johnson 'done' with politics, says former Number 10 comms director

Two teens have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Oldbury

Two teens plead not guilty to murder after 'kind-hearted' boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in Oldbury

Latest News

See more Latest News

The attack took place outside Westminster Academy on Alfred Road, west London

Manhunt underway for masked acid attacker who fled scene on e-scooter as two student victims remain in hospital
Shahen Ahmed, a drug dealer who compared himself to Shahen Ahmed, has been jailed for nearly ten years

Moment east London drug dealer boasts of being 'like Pablo Escobar', as he is jailed for nearly ten years
Ben Houchen has warned that British Steel could close 'within weeks'

Thousands of steelworker jobs on the line, Tees Valley mayor says, as he warns British Steel could close 'in weeks'
Gaynor Lord was found dead in the River Wensum in Norwich last December

Mother-of-three Gaynor Lord said she 'wanted to vanish like Nicola Bulley,' inquest hears

Dozens of people have been forced to leave their homes after heavy flooding on Merseyside.

Dozens forced to evacuate their homes by dinghy after torrential flooding in Merseyside

Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes

Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes

Love Island 2024 winners have announced they have called it quits

Love Island stars Mimii and Josh dramatically unfollow each other in shock split - just two months on from winning show
Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving
Assisted dying must not be “cost saving” alternative to palliative care, says Tom Tugendhat.

Assisted dying must not be 'cost saving' alternative to palliative care, says Tom Tugendhat
UK government has chartered a flight to get Brits out of Lebanon as Israel troops cross the border

Mercy mission flight chartered by Foreign Office to rescue Brits trapped in Lebanon