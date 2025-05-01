Jagtar Singh Johal needs action from the Government now - not in six months or a year’s time

1 May 2025, 18:02

Jagtar Singh Johal
Jagtar Singh Johal has been in prison for seven years . Picture: Alamy
Andrew Purcell

By Andrew Purcell

It has now been 2,736 days since Jagtar Singh Johal was snatched off the street on his honeymoon in India, in front of his wife, and bundled into an unmarked van.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Or to put it another way, more than seven years since the torture of this young British citizen began, first with electricity and threats to burn him alive, and ever since with a sham legal process, designed to keep him imprisoned indefinitely for the ‘crime’ of standing up for human rights.

At the family home in Dumbarton, just outside Glasgow, his brother Gurpreet keeps a tally of how long it’s been, and not a single day passes without Gurpreet fighting to bring Jagtar home. If only we could say the same of the UK Government.

Four Conservative Prime Ministers and six Conservative Foreign Secretaries failed Jagtar, claiming airily to have “raised” his case with the Indian authorities, without making any progress or even committing to trying to bring him home.

In opposition, both Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy said that Jagtar is arbitrarily detained, and that the government should seek his release. Now they’re the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary… well, we’ll see. The moment of truth has arrived. It has never been clearer that only the UK Government can bring Jagtar’s nightmare to an end and bring him home.

Next Thursday, May 8, David Lammy will meet Gurpreet in Westminster for a second time, to discuss the latest developments. These can be summarised as “Jagtar has been found not guilty, but remains in prison, with no end in sight.”

On March 4 Jagtar was acquitted on all charges in a case in Punjab, after a court rejected the allegations against him made by Indian authorities. Prosecutors had seven years to build a case, but failed to produce any credible evidence linking him to the crimes he was charged with: no physical evidence, no email trail, no CCTV footage, no record of a bank transfer, no notes or recordings of telephone calls.

What they did have was some very sketchy witness statements: from a co-accused who later retracted his testimony and died in suspicious circumstances in police custody, and from a man who testified that police made him sign a blank piece of paper. Two other supposedly incriminating statements were almost identical, apparently copied and pasted. One of these men turned out to be dead, and the other couldn’t keep his story straight on the witness stand.

Unsurprisingly, the judge found Jagtar not guilty. But he didn’t walk free because he is on trial in eight essentially duplicate cases, based on the same so-called ‘confession,’ produced after he signed his name on a blank sheet of paper to stop police torturing him with electric shocks.

The central allegation in all nine cases is that Jagtar transferred money to fund a series of attacks in Punjab in 2016-17. The Indian authorities don’t claim he was directly involved in any of the attacks.

This is as clear an instance of ‘double jeopardy’ as it gets, meaning he is being tried again for the same alleged crime, having already been acquitted. This is prohibited under India’s constitution and in international law, but he remains in prison.

Officials at the jail in Delhi where he is being held responded to the acquittal by moving him to solitary confinement, under 24-hour armed guard.

Today, India’s Supreme Court was asked to consider Jagtar’s petition for bail, but in an outcome typical of the protracted legal process he is being subjected to, declined to issue a ruling, guaranteeing further delays and keeping Jagtar imprisoned. The legal maxim “justice delayed is justice denied” has rarely been more apposite. Trials brought under India’s Unlawful Activities Prevention Act often take decades to reach a verdict.

Pressure on the UK Government to act is building. More than 100 MPs and peers wrote to the Foreign Secretary today, urging him to “act as quickly and decisively as possible” to secure Jagtar’s release.

The previous UK Government wasted years of Jagtar’s life, hiding behind the fiction that due process is possible in a case based on a torture confession. For him to remain imprisoned for decades, as duplicate trials drag on in defiance of the principle of double jeopardy, would be an obscene injustice.

The Foreign Secretary has sworn to do better than his predecessors when Britons are arbitrarily detained overseas, promising to create a ‘special envoy’ position to resolve such cases. This is welcome, but Jagtar needs action from the Government now, not in six months or a year’s time. He has already lost most of his thirties, and the first seven years of his married life. Will Mr Lammy do what it takes to bring him home, or will he fail Jagtar, like all the Foreign Secretaries before him?

Andrew Purcell is Head of Communications at Reprieve, which is a legal action NGO.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Will Guyatt explains the recent cyber attacks.

Why are UK retailers being hit by cyber attacks?

38 mins ago

This is the beginning of the end for Labour, says Suella Braverman.

A catastrophe in their spiritual heartland is the beginning of the end for Labour, writes Suella Braverman

1 hour ago

Behind the numbers are REAL PEOPLE that use Medicaid as a safety net for their medical care.

Trump's Medicaid cuts will 'unleash personal pain for millions on low incomes and people of colour if they become reality', writes Senator Pat Spearman

15 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Latest News

See more Latest News

RAF Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Trafalgar Square, London, England, UK

VE Day RAF flypast route - when and where to watch

The Welsh Football team’s Joe Allen arrives at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening at their homecoming event, which was organised to say thank you to the fans after making through to the semi finals of Euro 2016.

Wales and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen announces retirement

Junior doctors

Resident doctors in England to ballot for strike action over pay

Outside NatWest bank with 2 ATM machines facing the pavement, Clifton Down, Bristol, UK

NatWest profit leaps by a third as customers ‘resilient’ against uncertainty despite cost of living concerns
Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win.

Lorry driver who won £5.2 million Lotto jackpot quits job - and buys vacuum cleaner

Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away.

Girl, 11, pulled from River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’, inquest hears
Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister (R) celebrates his title-winning goal

Liverpool's Premier League-winning goal caused tremor on Richter scale, scientists reveal

Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack.

Marks & Spencer boss 'really sorry' for 'letting down customers' after major cyber attack

Breaking News

Prince Harry loses Court of Appeal challenge over security arrangements in the UK

James O'Brien asks: ‘how does Nigel Farage get away with it?’

James O'Brien asks: ‘how does Nigel Farage get away with it?’