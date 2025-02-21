Jaysley Beck’s death shows why women in the Armed Forces need real protection. Why can't the government agree?

21 February 2025, 13:15 | Updated: 21 February 2025, 13:20

Jaysley Beck’s Story Shows Why Women in the Armed Forces Need Real Protection.
Jaysley Beck’s Story Shows Why Women in the Armed Forces Need Real Protection. Picture: Family handout/PA
Lucy Baston

By Lucy Baston

Yesterday, a Coroner ruled that systematic Army failings in the handling of a sexual assault and the ‘intolerable’ sexual harassment contributed to the tragic death of Jaysley Beck, a bright and talented teenage soldier.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jaysley’s case has highlighted the huge challenges that many women in the armed forces face when it comes to inappropriate, sexual behaviours. This is a systemic, cultural issue.

The Coroner concluded that the Army failed to appropriately and effectively deal with Jaysley’s complaint of sexual assault. As a result, Jaysley did not have the confidence to raise a complaint when she was later subjected to intolerable sexual harassment by her Line Manager.

Other young women gave evidence at the Inquest and told the Court about their experiences of vile, degrading and frightening behaviours from other male soldiers.

The Centre for Military Justice supports service women from across all three single services. These women have experienced sexual harassment and assault during the course of their service. Most of these women describe a lack of faith in the current complaints system and often experience further victimisation when they do complain.

At every stage, these women are made to feel that the burden is on them to take steps to avoid being harassed or assaulted. Often, even when they do make a complaint of assault or harassment against a male colleague, they are told that they should consider the impact that this might have on him.

The Coroner concluded that the system for making a complaint about these kind of behaviours is ‘insufficiently robust’ and that ‘inappropriate paternalism’ should play no part in the handling of complaints in armed forces.

The Ministry of Defence must now drop its indefensible narrative that they know what is best for their people and can be trusted to handle complaints that raise the most serious allegations of bullying and discrimination competently and fairly.

Women must be able to bring their complaints of sexual harassment and sexual assault to an independent body, outside of the single services. This had been recommended in 2019 by both the Wigston Review and in 2021 by the Atherton Review, yet the Ministry of Defence continues to reject this proposal.

________________

Lucy Baston is a solicitor at the CMJ. She represents service women who have suffered sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The family of Jaysley Beck was represented and supported at the inquest before Assistant Coroner for Wiltshire, Nicholas Rheinberg, Emma Norton (acting in this capacity as consultant solicitor for the firm Hodge Jones & Allen) and Alison Gerry, counsel, from Doughty St Chambers, with additional advocacy, media and other support provided from Lucy Baston at the CMJ.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

When Keir Starmer walked into Downing Street he did so as a man who had previously promised to ‘back Scotch producers to the hilt’.

Starmer promised to back Scottish whisky. Now he has our country's crown jewel over a barrel

29 mins ago

Anas Sarwar has seen Labour's support slide in the polls since the General Election.

Has Starmer scuppered Sarwar's chances of a Labour win in Scotland?

5 hours ago

Ed Patrick is a doctor, comedian and host of the "Comedians' Surgery" podcast.

Let’s embrace the idea comedy can be helpful for mental health - but let’s not frame it as a replacement for proper treatment

18 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales

William and Kate will join King in VE Day anniversary events

Andrew Tate shares comment about Ariana Grande.

Andrew Tate sparks outrage after 'disgusting' comment on Ariana Grande's appearance

People battle against high winds and driving rain

Fresh weather warnings issued as parts of the UK prepare for 70mph winds and heavy rain this weekend

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

David López Ibáñez is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra

London Philharmonia violinist has 'priceless' 300-year-old instrument stolen - as musician appeals for its return

OpenAI website on a computer screen. OpenAI is an American artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory.

'Revolutionary' artificial intelligence can order your online shop or book you an Uber

Latest News

See more Latest News

'It's a nightmare': Six children homeless after 'sewage explosion' wrecks temporary house

'It's a nightmare': Six children homeless after 'sewage explosion' wrecks temporary house

Peter Jason

Karate Kid and Deadwood star Peter Jason dies aged 80

An urgent cheese warning has been issued

Urgent cheese warning as cheddars sold by Tesco recalled due to deadly listeria contamination
The pair were part of the elite SAS

Who Dares Deals: Special Forces soldiers face jail over plans to sell drugs and fake Rolex watches
Dentists Offering NHS Treatment.

NHS 'dentistry deserts' get 700,000 extra appointments – see if your area will benefit

The documentary has been removed from iPlayer

BBC pulls controversial Gaza documentary from iPlayer following backlash

Elon Musk has hit out at Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Chainsaw-wielding Elon Musk accuses Zelenskyy of running 'fraud machine feeding off dead soldiers' in fresh attack
Johannesburg, South Africa. 20th Feb, 2025. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Russian Foreign Minister

China backs Donald Trump’s bid to end Ukraine war as Europe rallies behind Zelenskyy at G20
Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday

Israelis are still reeling after it was discovered that the body of Shiri Bibas, who 'galvanised' the country, was not returned by Hamas.

Bibas family 'galvanised' Israeli society against 'vicious and cruel' Hamas as mother's body remains missing in Gaza