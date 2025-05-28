Jewish values compel us to help in Gaza – and fight antisemitism at home

28 May 2025, 09:58

Jewish values compel us to help in Gaza – and fight antisemitism at home.
Jewish values compel us to help in Gaza – and fight antisemitism at home. Picture: Alamy

By Maurice Helfgott

The first thing I saw when I checked my phone on Thursday morning was a news alert that two workers at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, had been shot and killed, leaving an event at the Jewish Museum.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I felt the colour immediately drain from my face. Two young, beautiful souls – Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim – murdered in cold blood for being Jewish. My heart is with their families.

IsraAID, an international humanitarian organisation with which we work closely, was a co-organiser of the event aimed at bringing aid to Gaza through Israeli, Palestinian, and regional collaboration.

Exactly the kind of event that my charity would be involved in. That we encourage our children to participate in. That represents our values.

Yet the killer chose the shout ‘Free, Free Palestine’ as he was taken into custody.  Over the past 18 months, we have heard cries of ‘Globalise the Intifada’ on our streets and social media.  This is what it really means, and this is why we cannot accept them. Although the words, to those who do not truly understand their inference, are only words, their repercussions are immense.

They are underpinned by pernicious antisemitism that threatens the safety not only of Jewish people but of our entire society. For when this is accepted, we are justifying and allowing the existence of hate. It is not just the responsibility of the Jewish community to call this out; it is the responsibility of everyone – and especially the agencies, organisations, and systems in place that are intended to protect.

As a British Jew, I’ve felt the heartbreak of the last 18 months experienced by so many in my community. But I’ve also felt an immense sense of responsibility, because just as British Jews rely on organisations domestically to stand in our corner, vulnerable people around the world – Jewish and not Jewish – need similar support. And this is where World Jewish Relief steps in. We are the Jewish humanitarian agency and we support vulnerable Jewish and non-Jewish communities across the world. Never more needed in today’s world.

In Israel, people are suffering. Hostages have been in captivity for nearly 600 days, with family members and loved ones grieving not only for lost life but for lost time. Israelis – Jewish and non-Jewish – are living with sustained trauma since Hamas’ terrorist massacre on October 7th, which will outlive the next generation. Here and around the world, antisemitism is making us question too much about the society we live in. And we have witnessed terrible loss of life – in Israel and in Gaza - where the humanitarian situation is desperate.

I am a proud British Jew, the son of a Holocaust survivor, a committed Zionist who loves Israel deeply, and knows that the safety and security of the Jewish state is indispensable.  But it is precisely because of those things that I also care for the innocent civilians who are suffering in Gaza. For families who have lost loved ones. For children whose lives have been lost.

This is not unique to me. World Jewish Relief has provided support to Israelis experiencing the significant impact of trauma after Hamas’ brutal terror attack on October 7th. And, over the last year, we’ve worked alongside a global humanitarian responder to provide healthcare services for women, children and babies in Gazan field hospitals.

As the Jewish community’s humanitarian agency, our job is to support communities in crisis.

It’s not political. It’s humanitarian. And these are our Jewish values. To defend ourselves and to look out for others.

We know there is so much more to do in Israel, in Gaza and across the world – and we will continue to do our part.

________________

Maurice Helfgott is Chair of World Jewish Relief.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Kinship carers keep families together. So why are we left without support?

Kinship carers keep families together. So why are we left without support?

32 mins ago

Putin's drone barrage is a stark wake-up call for UK & Europe to a new era of warfare

Putin's drone onslaught is a stark wake-up call for UK & Europe to a new era of warfare

3 hours ago

x

The Mayor is sending a clear signal: cleaner freight, healthier lives

16 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Last year, the Giant's Causeway received about 684,000 visits

Giant's Causeway visitors urged not to leave 'damaging' mementos in historic rock formation
The RSPCA has criticised the streaming service for broadcasting the scene in The Abyss

Disney accused of abusing 'animal-cruelty loophole’ by RSPCA over rat-drowning scene

xx

Devastated parents claim mould-ridden flat contributed to baby's death, as government slammed for Awaab’s Law delays
Drone Threat Hits Home: UK Bases See Intrusions as Ukraine Conflict Highlights Escalating Warfare

Drone war ‘could come to London next’, warns expert after record Russian aerial assault

Thames Water's chief executive Chris Weston appearing before the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, for a hearing on Reforming the water sector, at the House of Commons earlier this month.

'The era of profiting from failure is over': Thames Water slapped with £122.7m fine in biggest penalty in history
File photo dated 03/02/22 of an online energy bill. The energy price cap will fall by 7% from July 1 for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales, Ofgem has said. Issue date: Friday May 23, 2025.

Energy companies ordered to pay out £70 million in compensation over forced meter fittings

A young caucasian man in pajamas in bed about to take some blue pills from a brown bottle

Urgent warning after two die in London taking ‘blue pills’

Doctor working with medical imaging and technology to provide accurate diagnosis.

New study reveals the childhood cancers which take the longest to diagnose

LBC caller brands UK 'fully racist'

LBC caller brands the UK 'fully racist' as police release details about Liverpool suspect

c

As Russia doubles down, Britain must take advantage of its opportunity