19 May 2025, 16:02

Joe Biden's diagnosis is a stark reminder that the most common cancer in men can affect us all.
Chiara De Biase

By Chiara De Biase

Across the world this morning, millions woke to the news thatformer US President Joe Biden had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. It’s a stark reminder that the most common cancer in men doesn’t care about who you are, your political standing, or your Olympic medals.

This indiscriminate disease strikes dads, grandads, brothers, and uncles from every walk of life.

Late on Sunday 18th May it was confirmed that President Biden had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

His personal office announced that the cancer appeared to be “hormone-sensitive,” and that President Biden was now reviewing treatment options.

At Prostate Cancer UK we were saddened to hear this news, and extend our thoughts and best wishes to President Biden and his family as they start to navigate the disease and the options open to them for treatment.

But we also thank him for publicly sharing his diagnosis, and shining a spotlight on the most common cancer in men, prostate cancer.

1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer, and this year we announced that it is now the most common cancer in England, with cases shooting up by 25% between 2019 and 2023.

When it comes to prostate cancer, earlier diagnosis saves lives.

But right now, over 21,000 men are diagnosed at stage 3 & 4 (later stages) every year, and more than 12,000 men die from prostate cancer every year. This has to change.

One of the best ways we can drive change, is to ensure every man knows his own risk, and what he can choose to do about it.

That’s why men in the public eye like President Biden, and those who have taken this step before like beloved broadcaster Bill Turnbull, national treasure Stephen Fry and many more, help drive change simply by speaking up and starting the conversation about prostate cancer risk.

In the UK, if you’re over 50 – or over 45 if you’re Black or have a family history of prostate cancer – you're at higher risk of getting prostate cancer and have the right to talk to your GP about a quick and simple blood test that can check for signs of prostate cancer (the PSA blood test). You can also check your risk online in 30 seconds by using the Prostate Cancer UK online risk checker today.

However, we believe much more needs to be done to reach out to men to talk about their risk and offer support, rather than placing all the responsibility on men’s shoulders. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the UK without a screening programme.

We’ve submitted evidence to the National Screening Committee (NSC) to make a case for targeted screening for men at highest risk, and we urgently await the outcome of their decision.

We’ve also launched our £42 million TRANSFORM trial to find the best way to screen men for prostate cancer, so one day all men at risk are invited for regular tests to find aggressive cancers in time for a cure.

But there is something the Government can do right now to make a vital change. They can update NHS guidelines so GPs can proactively start conversations about prostate cancer with men at highest risk from the age of 45, providing clear, up-to-date health information and discussing the pros and cons of the quick, simple, and free PSA blood test.

We recently delivered a letter to Parliament with around 10,000 signatures from our supporters calling for Secretary of State Wes Streeting to act.

Every day that passes without this simple change being made is a day men are being failed by the system that should be protecting them. It’s about time for a change.

__________________________

Chiara De Biase is the Director of Health Services, Equity & Improvement for Prostate Cancer UK

