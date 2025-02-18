Are activist judges undermining Parliament? A growing case for legal reform

18 February 2025, 15:48 | Updated: 18 February 2025, 15:58

Are activist judges undermining Parliament? A growing case for legal reform
Are activist judges undermining Parliament? A growing case for legal reform. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By James Price

After a week of increasingly bizarre decisions from immigration judges that rocked public confidence in the judiciary, it was an incredibly strange moment for the Lady Chief Justice to make a major intervention into current affairs.

The incident stemmed from an exchange at last week's Prime Minister’s Questions, where Kemi Badenoch raised the issue of a judge allowing a Palestinian family to settle in the UK - but on the Ukrainian resettlement scheme.

Judge Hugo Norton-Taylor ruled that the absence of any kind of resettlement scheme as decreed by Parliament was “irrelevant” and instead it was about their rights to a family life under the ECHR.

This case has come to prominence alongside other eye-opening cases.

We have seen

* The Jamaican drug dealer who avoided deportation despite telling the judge he would continue smoking cannabis

* The Albanian criminal who avoided deportation because his son didn’t like chicken nuggets

* A Grenadian criminal who avoided deportation because her Latvian husband wouldn’t like the spicy food in the Caribbean.

Given such obvious abuses of both the rules set by Parliament and any sense of common sense about these people coming and staying in Britain, it was - at best a - very poor time to make such a pointed intervention.

Much, much worse than this, though, is the arrogance and superciliousness with which the judiciary now operates. Judicial independence means that judges are free to make determinations and rulings free from political interference in them – it does not mean that they are to be free from criticism.

The worst offence though, is on the primacy of Parliament itself, a trend that has been increasing in recent years. Spurred on by America-brain, many commentators and even politicians seem to think that Britain has some kind of separation of powers.

We don’t! Turn off The West Wing and realise that in Britain – Parliament is sovereign.

If Parliament doesn’t like a ruling of a judge, it is perfectly within its rights to legislate to change the law. In all of the cases mentioned above, it should do so.

If Parliament wanted to abolish the Supreme Court, remove the Lady Chief Justice, or ban foreign chicken nuggets, it is perfectly entitled to.

Heaven knows I am no fan of Keir Starmer, but he is completely within his rights to declare that he wanted to close loopholes being exploited by activist judges who are acting against the interests of the British people.

The problem facing the PM, and the Government more broadly, is the way successive Parliaments have given away its power bit by bit, either by enshrining ECHR principles across the statue book, or else empowering QUANGOs, regulators and other bodies at the expense of ministers of the crown.

Until we have a Parliament that is willing and able to accept the awesome powers and responsibilities that are their right and their inheritance, though, more and more unelected figures, from bureaucrats to judges, will continue to muscle in.

In the name of democracy and sovereignty, this should be opposed.

James Price is a former Conservative Senior Special Adviser and Chief of Staff to the Chancellor of the Exchequer. He tweets at @jamespriceglos

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Doctor Who

Doctor Who isn't going anywhere - regenerating with the times is what it does best

2 hours ago

Tim Farron: The government must axe the family farm tax. Britain can't afford the alternative

The government must axe the family farm tax. Britain can't afford the alternative, writes Tim Farron

6 hours ago

Britain has reached peak air fryer

Britain has reached peak air fryer

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking
Yarden Bibas was released by Hamas earlier this month

Hamas to return bodies of Bibas family with six more Israelis to walk free

Rita Lambourne, 58, was “fatally wounded” at her home in Bayencourt South, Bexhill

Man charged with axe murder of woman in own home

Lydia Mugambe is accused of taking 'advantage of her status'

UN judge ‘trafficked woman to UK to be her slave'

Bristol, UK. 19th Mar, 2020. Petrol now under £1 a litre as the drop in oil prices hits the forecourt. 99.9p a litre at Costco, Avonmouth, Bristol. Credit: Julian Kemp/Alamy Live News

Ten people injured after 'noxious substance' thrown in Costco as police hold teenage suspect

Alhaurin El Grande Malaga Province Spain Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación

Heartbreak as Brit pensioner, 90, 'starves to death in her Spanish home' as son, 63, 'found dead in property'

Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured

Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport with 18 injured

Latest News

See more Latest News

Senior Tories including Suella Braverman and Michael Gove have criticised the judge's comments

Senior Tories blast 'out of touch' judge for 'ludicrous attack' on Starmer’s migrant remarks
Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent

Man suspected of fatally shooting wife outside pub on Valentine's Day rang friend and said 'she's dead'
Carry On legend Julian Holloway dies aged 80

Carry On legend Julian Holloway dies aged 80 after 'brief illness' as tributes pour in

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned 'any appearance by armed forces under some other flag' in Ukraine would be 'completely unacceptable', in a dig at a peace plan floated by Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan ‘completely unacceptable’, Russia tells US in Saudi Arabia talks
Anonymous posters have appeared in Hampstead Heath, a park in north London, calling for gay men to stop using the park for sex.

'Take back Hampstead Heath', dog walkers urged as posters appear calling for men to stop using park for sex
Gavin Nicholls was tackled to the ground by a plain-clothed officer outside the Co-op in Barnet

Moment serial shoplifter is tackled off e-scooter by police as he flees store in north London
Healey's comments came following Russia-US Peake talks in Saudi Arabia.

UK facing 'new era of threat' from Russia, Defence Secretary says as he unveils ‘biggest military shake up in 50 years’
England's top judge slams Starmer and Badenoch over Gaza family immigration comments

'Judges aren't free from criticism': Backlash after England's top judge attacks Starmer's migrant remarks
Meghan has rebranded American Riviera Orchard as As Ever in an Instagram video filmed by Prince Harry

Meghan relaunches lifestyle brand with new name - and rare photo of daughter Lilibet

US and Russia begin talks about Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

Vladimir Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy', Moscow says as Russia-US peace talks underway