I think we're closer to the end of the NHS as we’ve known it than doctors’ leaders realise, writes Andrew Marr

Resident doctors, we used to call them junior doctors - I’m sure, deserve more pay than they get.

Vital job, long training, hard hours.

But, as they vote to strike over pay again, they are taking the NHS and the Labour government that backs it, into incredibly dangerous territory.

Wes Streeting gave them a 22% pay rise after Labour won power and a top up this year of 5.4%, well above inflation and the highest pay award in the public sector.

The BMA calls that derisory and wants 29% over the next few years to make up for hard times under the Tories. 

Meanwhile, all around this country workers doing other important jobs have had pay rises of below inflation and the government’s rarely had so little cash.

The office of budget responsibility today used the word vulnerable about the state of Britain’s finances.

If that 29% was awarded, public sector workers everywhere would want the same.

I’m sorry: Chaos.

The end of the Starmer cabinet as an effective governing force.

Labour had been making progress on NHS waiting lists, at a time when public satisfaction with the NHS is close to an all-time low.

Forget that.

So this challenge comes at a moment of great fragility and peril.

I think we are closer to the end of the NHS as we’ve known it than, perhaps, the doctors’ leaders realise.

