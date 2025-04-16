As the Princess of Wales reminded us, spending time in nature can offer peace of mind

16 April 2025, 13:14 | Updated: 16 April 2025, 13:25

Picture: Provided

By Amir Sethu

The Princess of Wales this week spoke candidly about how she experiences “a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection” when spending time in nature. 

During a visit to Lake Windemere, in Cumbria, Kate revealed how being outdoors she finds “balance” and a “sense of peace” in what otherwise is a “very busy world”.

She’s not alone.

Research consistently shows that nature can make a real difference to our mental health. 

A 2021 study by the Royal Horticultural Society found that gardening as little as twice a week may be linked to improved feelings of wellbeing and lower stress levels. 

According to the authors, having nature around us acts as a “distraction”. This shifts our focus away from ourselves and our stresses, thereby “restoring our minds and reducing negative feelings.”

Despite these benefits, not everyone is aware of the positive impact nature and biodiversity can have on our emotional and psychological wellbeing. 

That’s something we want to help change.

At next month’s Chelsea Flower Show, MS Amlin is sponsoring the Peace of Mind Garden being exhibited by Shout, the UK’s only 24/7 text message mental health support service.

The Princess and the Prince of Wales have been key figures in the ongoing support of this service.

Designed by award-winning gardener, Hamzah-Adam Desai, who himself benefited from the services of Shout and the catharsis of gardening, the garden aims to raise awareness of the powerful connection between nature and mental health – exploring how different flora and fauna, colours and patterns can influence mood and promote wellbeing.  

It’s a timely message.

Figures from Shout reveal that a third of its text conversations are around stress, worry and anxiety, equating to more than 178,000 messages every year. 

Fuelled by the pandemic, growing inequality, the negative impacts of social media and an increasingly volatile world, these numbers have continued to grow year-on-year since the service launched in 2019.

With mental health needs rising, there is growing recognition that early, preventative support is essential. 

While green spaces alone won’t solve this, nature and biodiversity have a vital role to play. 

As crowds gather at the Chelsea Flower Show next month, the MS Amlin Peace of Mind Garden is an opportunity to shine a light on the link between nature and individual wellbeing – and, as an insurer, to encourage wider conversations about the significant role that nature plays in building healthier, more resilient societies.

As the Princess of Wales reminded us, spending time in nature can offer peace of mind. 

Now we must work toward ensuring more people have the opportunity to benefit from this. 

Amir Sethu is MS Amlin’s Head of Sustainability.

