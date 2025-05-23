Keir Starmer has turned his back on Chagossians - and the right to self-determination

23 May 2025, 12:18

The UK has turned its back on the right to self-determination.
The UK has turned its back on the right to self-determination. Picture: Alamy
Robert Midgley

By Robert Midgley

The capitulation of the Chagos Islands isn’t just a loss of national capital, sovereignty and international security, it’s a loss for the right to self-determination around the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Thursday, it wasn’t just the UK that was shaken by the court ruling; other Overseas Territories, such as Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands, watched in horror. The Chief Minister of Gibraltar and the Falklands Legislative Assembly had to publicly calm nerves as they assured citizens there were no parallels.

Inside the court however, it signalled to the world that the UK had turned its back on the right to self-determination. In a historic David and Goliath moment, a single Chagossian stood up and pleaded on human rights grounds for the horrific Chagos Islands deal to be scrapped.

For months, the government said Chagossians had meaningful input in the deal. As a witness to those Zoom calls (not even face to face), I can tell you it was not meaningful. It was a token consultation with a few junior Civil Servants forced to be a sounding board for angry Chagossians, no notes taken or implemented into the deal.

For months, the government stated that Chagossian issues were complex and the divide made it difficult to strike a balance. However, the loudest people they listened to were, in fact, supported by the Mauritian government. Had they listened to the majority of Chagossians in the UK, they would have known that the communities were dead against the idea of handing over their homeland; evidenced by our Call to Action events in London and Manchester which united thousands of Chagossians against the deal

Mauritius outlawed Chagossians from identifying themselves as British with 10 years in prison for speaking out about it. What sort of free-speaking democracy is that?

And the deal? It’s a betrayal of the thousands of Chagossians who demand their right to be British respected.

For them, it only serves to benefit their cousins based in Mauritius - many of them have fled to the UK or are currently fleeing. For decades they’ve lived poorly in squalor and huts, with no education or support. They’ve been treated as second class citizens. The deal states that a Trust fund will be given to Chagossians, but handed to Mauritius to manage.

And the UK to have ignored them all this time and then roll out their military generals to say they are in league with Russia and China in opposing this deal, is just one more disgraceful betrayal.

The UK had a real chance to take responsibility, repopulate the islands, implement self-determination, right a historic wrong - but instead it has once again turned its back and brushed itself of responsibility - this time under the guise of international law.

The Chagossians have been betrayed not once, not twice, but three times. First by the government that exiled them, then by the Blair government in promising them a return then reneging, and now by a government that claims to stand for fairness and equality.

Starmer’s decision may win diplomatic points with Mauritius and appease international courts, but it comes at the cost of trust, justice, and national dignity.

This is not just a policy failure - it’s a moral failure. And it will be remembered as a moment when the UK turned its back on its own people in pursuit of political convenience.

________________

Robert Midgley is Head of Communications at Friends of the British Overseas Territories and a former Adviser at the FCDO and No.10 Downing Street.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

