Keir Starmer is right: Net Zero is a matter of a national security

30 April 2025, 08:04

Keir Starmer is Right: Net Zero is a matter of a national security.
Keir Starmer is Right: Net Zero is a matter of a national security. Picture: Alamy

By Rob Stait

‘Energy security is national security’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

These were the words of Keir Starmer in the past few days as he reiterated his government’s support for a low-carbon future at a conference of more than sixty countries in London.

What the Prime Minister was alluding to is a crucial point, and one that has been somewhat overlooked in the wider discussion around the push for decarbonisation.

Net Zero is a moral issue, it is an economic issue - it is also of course an existential issue for the future of humanity - but right now, with the state of geopolitics as it is, it is a defence issue.

The world economy is still very much feeling the intense shock of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with fossil fuel dependent countries that relied on Russia’s pipeline gas facing volatility and the wider market experiencing great disruption. The seismic effect of that event sent the clearest possible message in favour of energy resilience and self-sufficiency.

And the message is this: In an increasingly unstable world where geopolitical norms can no longer be taken for granted, it is naive not to view energy resilience and renewables infrastructure as a strategic necessity. 

The path towards energy independence is a long one beset by challenges, but as tensions continue to ratchet up and the global order is being reshaped (with the need for European energy self-sufficiency more evident than ever) instability is not going anywhere so the sooner we start the better. Countries not dedicating substantial resources to clean energy infrastructure are sure to feel the most acute shock in the event of another major destabilising flashpoint.

While it’s important to remember that the green transition will still rely heavily on international cooperation, like when it comes to securing the vital minerals needed to build the tech,  divesting from foreign fossil fuels to become more reliant on domestic wind and solar power makes it far harder for hostile nations to throw their weight around.

An improved energy infrastructure will also help future-proof the country when it comes to the emerging frontline of the future - AI. We’ve already seen AI deployed in conflicts and the race the technology has catalyzed has been identified as a modern version of the nuclear arms race. AI requires massive data centres to learn and run, energy centres that are well-documented to be significant energy users. If we’re not prepared through infrastructure to shoulder that massive power burden, our capabilities will be far outstripped by nations hostile to our interests.

There's also another advantage to seeing renewable energy infrastructure as a defence issue. It makes the importance of net zero much more vital when communicating it to the public.

Arguments in favour of decarbonisation have often focused on the morality of it or centred on abstract declarations. These messages can be effective but to those struggling to pay their energy bills, altruism and abstractions can come across as naive and distant. Especially when, as a policy area, it has proven to be a lightning rod for media criticism.

Instead, linking the push towards net zero with national defence (and crucially energy price stability) brings the argument home in a much more practical way. The response to those who would blame net zero for high energy bills is that the biggest spike in energy bills in living memory was caused by fossil fuel reliance.

The PM admitted in his speech that ‘we’re paying the price for our over-exposure’, and the cost is a heavy one in the form of skyrocketing bills and inflation. It can no longer be denied that investment in clean energy infrastructure is not just the right thing to do morally, but also strategically.

________________

Rob Stait is UK Country Manager for solar developer and leading power producer Alight.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Glastonbury must drop Kneecap: Why are we giving a platform to extremists who call for MPs to be killed?

Glastonbury must drop Kneecap: Why are we giving a platform to agitators who call for MPs to be killed?

5 hours ago

.

Three teens dead. One reckless driver jailed. We need the graduated driving licence law writes Nick Ferrari

5 hours ago

English, Muslim, European – and Proud of Every Part of My Identity, writes Sir Sadiq Khan

English, Muslim, European – and Proud of Every Part of My Identity, writes Sir Sadiq Khan

17 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Bob Geldof during the launch event for the Live Aid musical 'Just For One Day', at Wembley Stadium, north London. Picture date: Thursday May 1, 2025.

Sir Bob Geldof says future Live Aid event looks 'unlikely' musician blames advent of social media
Woman lying on bed, suffering from strong stomach pain, endometriosis, menstruation.

NHS approves new at-home pill for women with 'debilitating' endometriosis

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Dame Deborah James (BowelBabe) on the occasion of the presentation of her Damehood. Her mother says awareness is her legacy

Spreading awareness is Dame Deborah James's 'amazing legacy' says her mother

Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Still life of Wegovy with a weight scale.

CDC warns more education needed, as fat jabs send 25,000 Americans to hospital

A general view of the match ball prior to a Barclays Women's Super League match.

Trans women to be barred from women's football in England, FA says

Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

James O’Brien is ‘fascinated’ by caller Will’s story on finding faith

James O’Brien is ‘fascinated’ by caller Will’s story on finding faith

Sentebale Gathers Innovative Funders & Business Leaders in Southern Africa - Day 2

Another trustee at charity founded by Prince Harry resigns