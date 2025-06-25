Keir Starmer is trapped between Mr Rock and Mr Hard Place on welfare cuts

25 June 2025, 18:01

Keir Starmer has dismissed the Labour welfare cuts rebellion as ‘noises off’
Keir Starmer has dismissed the Labour welfare cuts rebellion as ‘noises off’. Picture: Alamy/LBC
Andrew Marr

By Andrew Marr

Keir Starmer and the Labour government are heading at speed towards what could be a smashing defeat on welfare cuts next week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

To understand the scale of the problem facing Starmer, and why it matters to all of us that he is tonight between a rock and a hard place, I have to introduce you to the rock and to the hard place.

First of all, Mr. Rock. This row is intended to save £5 billion from a budget that will rise to around £100 billion by the end of this Parliament, as more and more people go onto disability benefits.

The country can’t afford this. Somehow, ministers have to drive more of us back into work and off benefits. If it can’t, it not only has to find the 5 billion quid – that’s the least of it – but it has to deal with the markets buying British debt; they will be saying, if this labour government can’t save 5% of a fast increasing cost, can it control public spending at all?

If they conclude the answer is no, borrowing costs, already very high, go through the roof and we are into some kind of financial crisis - just as the chancellor Rachel Reeves faces up to the possibility of having to raise tax as well in the autumn.

That is some rock. It’s big and it’s hard and it’s not going to move.

So let’s turn to the hard place, which is the gathering labour rebellion… around 120 MPs so far, plenty enough to defeat the government.

These are people convinced that the way the government plans to introduce these reforms, these cuts, to disablement Benefits, will hit genuinely disabled people, are un-Labour and unfair.

Many think that going ahead with these cuts would finally lose them any chance of keeping their seat seats – and they’d rather lose in an election having done what they thought was right than not.

The government whips, and Number Ten handlers, who have handled this very badly so far, have tried bullying. That has just made things worse: The new intake of labour MPs include ex- military types, doctors, business people - Proper grown-ups – you can’t treat them like recalcitrant-year-olds.

They are trying bribes – but if you think you’re going to lose your seat, a very junior government job isn’t terribly appetising.

They have tried, perhaps the most effective thing, warning that this would destroy the government completely, leading to the chancellor and the prime minister resigning and general election.

These MPs are labour people. They love the labour party. They hate that idea. But they don’t really believe it. These aren’t necessarily all hard people. But this is a hard place. 

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

America's new socialist mayor could show Keir Starmer how to beat Reform.

America's new socialist mayor could show Keir Starmer how to beat Reform

4 hours ago

Abdalraouf Abdallah has been on my radar for years.

How I came face to face with the man who turned his neighbours into terrorists

10 hours ago

.

Palestine Action are very obviously not a terrorist organisation

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

A British Gas smart energy meter displaying the current energy usage of gas and electricity in a home.

Energy market needs more time-based tariffs to ‘dramatically reduce bills’, regulator says

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wave from the taxi-boat as they arrive at the Aman Hotel on June 25, 2026.

Bezos to hold pyjama party and Great Gatsby-themed bash as part of divisive three-day wedding
In Tajikistan (file image) beards are unofficially banned and hundreds of thousands of men have been arrested and forcibly shaved

Migrant 'allowed to stay in UK because he does not want to be made to shave off his beard'

The father of Amelia Ridout who died following a routine bone marrow biopsy has welcomed steps to make the procedure safer.

Father welcomes biopsy safety steps after six-year-old daughter’s death

Aldi is recalling Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Aldi issues urgent recall as it pulls cupboard staple from shelves over allergy risk

Gareth Southgate was knighted by Prince William at a ceremony at Windsor Palace

Gareth Southgate receives knighthood from Prince William in ceremony at Windsor Castle

Sarina Wiegman is plotting her best XI

How England could line-up for Euro 2025

Huge queues of passengers at St Pancras International station in London

Eurostar passengers warned not to travel as line hit by severe delays and cancellations

'It's easier to break into a bank than to qualify for PIP'

Sarah, whose son used to receive PIP, is frustrated by the misconceptions surrounding it

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed a vote on 'progressive' welfare reforms will take place on Tuesday.

Nick Ferrari struggles to keep a lid on the conversation with caller Craig about benefit claimants