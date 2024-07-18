King Charles's Speech: Opportunity to Revolutionise British Transport

The Labour Party's commitment to establishing Great British Railways (GBR) is a monumental step towards revolutionising our rail network, says Clive Wratten. Picture: Alamy

By Clive Wratten

As CEO of the Business Travel Association, I was encouraged by King Charles III’s speech, which underscored the vital need for innovation in our transport systems.

His speech resonates deeply with the aspirations of the business travel sector, particularly in the context of the Labour Party's legislative agenda, which promises to transform British rail and aviation.

The Labour Party's commitment to establishing Great British Railways (GBR) is a monumental step towards revolutionising our rail network.

Bringing train operators into public ownership within five years is a bold move that aligns with the Government’s ambition to take the brakes off Britain.

This transition is not just about structural changes; it’s about enhancing service reliability, affordability, and connectivity.

I firmly believe we need a passenger champion to lead the new board in order to hold GBR to account.

This position is essential in putting the interests of passengers first and advancing the planned rail transformation.

Improved connectivity is essential for economic growth. Enhanced rail services can bridge the gap between regional and economic hubs, fostering opportunities for employment, education, and business.

This aligns perfectly with the Government's goal of national growth, promoting prosperity across all regions.

The Bill to support Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production is a significant stride towards a greener future.

SAF has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuels, making it a cornerstone of sustainable aviation. In order to reap the full rewards of SAF, the government needs to make sure that Air Passenger Duty (APD) is set aside specifically for environmentally friendly projects.

Committing this financing would ensure continued investment in environmental improvements, promoting the creation and uptake of environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

This is a defining moment for recently elected local Mayors throughout Britain. They have the opportunity to deliver great local connectivity across the country.

For British Transport to succeed they must be backed by the government, after all it is effective cohesion between local and national authorities that hold the golden keys to a functional and integrated transport network.

My final thoughts, the Government’s ambition, as articulated by King Charles, offer a transformative vision for British transport.

With determined leadership and unwavering commitment, we can achieve a transport system that embodies efficiency, connectivity, and sustainability.

This is the moment to step up and ensure that the UK leads the way in transport innovation and environmental stewardship.