Labour MPs nervous ahead of 'tough decisions' in Wednesday's Budget

29 October 2024, 20:04 | Updated: 29 October 2024, 20:05

Rachel Reeves will deliver the Budget tomorrow
Rachel Reeves will deliver the Budget tomorrow. Picture: Alamy
Aggie Chambré

By Aggie Chambré

There is trepidation among Labour MPs ahead of the Budget tomorrow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They know how big a moment this is.

They’ve waited 116 days for it, after all.

It’s not that all the announcements will be a surprise - they know a great deal about the content already. Let’s face it - after weeks of briefings from the Treasury, we all do.

The trepidation is caused by the Prime Minister's promise that this Budget will embrace the "harsh light of fiscal reality".

Code for: tax rises are coming to prevent austerity.

There is genuine fear - from MPs and from business - about how the expected National Insurance employer contribution will land.

At Labour’s weekly meeting of MPs yesterday - one backbencher asked the Chief Secretary to the Treasury what would be done to stop small businesses feeling like they have been chopped off at their knees. Darren Jones told the MPs they would be pleased when they heard the full plans.

Follow LBC for all the latest news and analysis and in-depth covering of the first Labour Budget. Listen live on Global Player

But it’s not just the measures that are making these Labour backbenchers nervous. It’s also what the Budget will say about who this Government is, what it's for, and where they are going.

One Labour grandee told me they doubt whether the Prime Minister and those around him had enough political nous. They think Sir Keir has outsourced too much to his Chancellor.

Everyone - even the Starmer and Reeves loyalists - know they’ve got a very tricky task tomorrow.

“It’s been such a delicate ship to steer through such a thorny canal and I think they’ve just about got it to the place they wanted to in the run in," someone close to the Chancellor said.

One Labour MP told me that the test tomorrow will be to “divide between long term investment and short term protection”.

“There will always be risk, but Labour must have a response for those who are subjected to inequality.”

It’s been an unusual run up - because we know so much. Budgets are usually devised in dark rooms with not as much leaked out ahead of time.

But sometimes - those Budgets have gone wrong - like George Osborne’s in 2012. He had to u-turn on his plot to tax food that is designed to cool down - because he hadn’t considered that this would affect pasties.

So perhaps the fact that we know so much already will mean fewer surprises in the backlash too.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'Help us keep care affordable': Nurseries need budget support to cope with rising costs.

'Help us keep care affordable': Nurseries need budget support to cope with rising costs

9 hours ago

Alex Salmond

Remembering Alex Salmond: How the former First Minister left his mark on Scottish politics

16 hours ago

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson has always thought he's above the law - his sentencing proves actions have consequences

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Garr died in Los Angeles on Tuesday due to complications from multiple sclerosis

Teri Garr, who starred in Tootsie and Young Frankenstein, dies aged 79

Rachel Reeves is putting the final touches on her first budget tonight - and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Everything we know about the Budget so far and what it will mean for you

The minimum wage will rise to £12.21 an hour

Millions of workers to get pay rise as Chancellor announces minimum wage increase

A boy fell ill after Salisbury poisoning victim Sergei Skripal gave him bread to feed ducks

Boy fell ill after Salisbury poisoning victim gave him bread to feed ducks, inquiry hears

Hayley Butler

British dog groomer, 40, dies after gastric band surgery in Turkey - as heartbroken family pay tribute

The Portuguese club said United have 'expressed interest' in paying the release clause

Sporting say Man Utd willing to pay €10m release clause for manager Ruben Amorim

Latest News

See more Latest News

British Airways plane being loaded with luggage and meals.

British Airways leaves seasoned flyers fuming after scrapping three-course in-flight meals in 'cost-cutting' move
Jimmy Donaldson, YouTube name MrBeast (left), Rosanna Pansino (right)

YouTube megastars at war: MrBeast 'reported to FBI' by Rosanna Pansino over ‘disturbing’ leaked messages
The Zimbabwean claimed his removal would breach his Article Eight rights to a family life under the ECHR

Zimbabwean who was jailed for causing death allowed to live in UK under ECHR after discovering he had a child
Southport stabbing suspect charged with creating ricin and possession of Al Qaeda Training Manual

Southport stabbing suspect charged with creating ricin and possession of Al Qaeda training manual
Lambert looked to evade officers chasing him on foot by running into a lake and swimming to an island in the middle

Man who swam through lake to evade police capture jailed for aggravated burglary

X-Factor star Levi Davis posted a chilling last video on social media in which he said he was being blackmailed by a criminal gang who threatened to kill him and his family.

Mother of Levi Davis calls on police to 'pull out the stops' in search like they did for Jay Slater and Madeleine McCann
The above-inflation increase will benefit young people the most

Boost for low-paid workers as minimum wage set to rise by 6% in Wednesday's Budget

Roger Taylor said Freddie Mercury sang like a 'manic goat' at the start of his career.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor compares Freddie Mercury's singing to a 'manic goat' before he became 'colossal force'
Iran has supplied the missiles to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine

Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran disrupts Russia’s missile supply in Ukraine, exposing cracks in Moscow’s defence industry
A Palestinian girl inspects the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Beit Lahia, in Gaza. Gaza's civil defence agency said on October 29, that an overnight Israeli air strike killed more than 60 people in a residential building

At least 60 'killed in Israeli strike' on Gaza - as Hezbollah appoints new leader