Labour must act on Britain's poorly insulated homes to reach its net zero goals

7 February 2025, 17:03 | Updated: 7 February 2025, 17:04

If the government is to meet its Net Zero commitments, something will have to be done about our poorly insulated and leaky properties.
If the government is to meet its Net Zero commitments, something will have to be done about our poorly insulated and leaky properties. Picture: GETTY

By Tessa Shepperson

If the government is to meet its Net Zero commitments, something will have to be done about our poorly insulated and leaky properties.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It will be hard to force owner occupiers to change so the government has its sights on private sector landlords, who house around 19% of households.

At the moment, all rented properties must have an Energy Performance rating of E or above. 

Some 48% of properties have a C rating, and there have been discussions for some time about extending the requirement for a C rating to all rented properties.

However, the government are now consulting on changing the entire energy efficiency framework. 

Read more: UK should scrap Net Zero 'obsession' and 'drill baby drill' to boost government finances, says Richard Tice

Read more: Rachel Reeves says mission for growth is a higher priority than Labour's net zero goals

The current system is frequently inaccurate, and they want to move to a new system which will properly reflect the actual condition of the property as regards:

  • The fabric of the property - i.e. its insulation and heat retention properties
  • The heating in the property - i.e. how efficient it is and its environmental impact, and
  • The smart readiness of the property - i.e. is the property set up to use smart technologies which would allow the tenant to take advantage of cheaper tariffs

It looks as if the standard landlords will have to meet will be similar to the current C rating but will be worked out in a different way.

We are told that the new standard will probably apply to new tenancies from 2028 (which is not far off), with all properties expected to be compliant by 2030.  The government believes the upgrades will cost most landlords in the region of £6.500, but are proposing a cap of £15,000, which will come into force in 2026.

After this has been spent, landlords will be able to register for a ten-year exemption.

If your property currently has a C rating, you will be deemed compliant until your current EPC expires.

For the rest of the private rented sector, there will be a fairly short window of time to do the work.

No doubt, there will be enormous pressure on the already limited workforce qualified to do this work.

I suspect most landlords will be concerned about this additional cost they will have to meet, in addition to the new rules coming down the line when the Renters Rights Bill becomes law. However, once done, the works will improve the value of your property (and the rent you can charge) and will make it more attractive to tenants. All landlords should respond to the consultation, and you will find an online form here.  You can find out more about the government's proposals here.

Tessa Shepperson is a solicitor specialising in residential landlord and tenant law.  She runs the Landlord Law online service at https://landlordlaw.co.uk/  She also blogs at the Landlord Law Blog.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Baltic countries are disconnecting from Russia, but does that mark the end of Moscow’s meddling?

Baltic countries are disconnecting from Russia, but does that mark the end of Moscow’s meddling?

7 hours ago

Bianca Censori may not be publicly asking for help - that doesn’t mean she isn’t trapped

Bianca Censori may not be publicly asking for help, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t trapped

7 hours ago

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

At least two dead after the plane crashed in Sao Paulo

Plane crash claims at least two lives as light aircraft smashes into a bus in Sao Paulo

Exclusive
Donald Trump's estranged nephew has told LBC that he expects the President will try for a third term in the White House.

'Constitution be damned': Donald Trump will run for President again, his nephew tells LBC

As Winter starts to give way to Spring, Brits can look forward to warmer temperatures, more sunshine and longer nights.

The exact date and time clocks change in March 2025 and what is British Summer Time?

Greggs launches brand new range to challenge another fast food giant

Greggs launches new range to challenge another fast food giant

Merseyside man Eddie Burton, 23, and his former partner Sian Banks, 25, were convicted of orchestrating two large-scale drug importations.

Young couple face years in jail after £20m drug smuggling plot collapses following arrest in Ibiza nightclub

Gino D'Acampo

TV chef Gino D'Acampo accused of 'unacceptable' and 'distressing' behaviour spanning 12 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Detective Sergeant Richard Mills, aged 42, of Rochdale was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court

Police detective jailed for 18 months for two sexual assaults on colleagues in workplace

A music teacher who appeared on a hit Channel 4 show has been accused of sexual assault and making indecent images of children.

Music teacher who appeared in hit Channel 4 show charged with making indecent images of children
A former prisoner who was pregnant while behind bars has called for childbearing women to get more support from the justice system.

‘I cried myself to sleep, covered in blood’: Former prisoner who was pregnant while jailed calls for justice system overhaul
Six-month old Sophia Kelemen was killed by a driverless car in a horror accident on January 2.

Baby girl dies in horror accident after driverless car smashes into pram on family holiday

Mohamed Al-Fayed's brother has denied sexual assault allegations brought forward by three former Harrods employees.

Mohamed Al Fayed's brother 'unequivocally' denies sexual assault allegations by three former Harrods employees
Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kanye West declares he’s a ‘Nazi,’ ‘loves Hitler’ and that he has ‘dominion’ over Bianca Censori in vile rant
A British man found dead with his wife inside their isolated French villa

British couple found dead in French villa named as fears former organised crime financial investigator was 'murdered'
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner as Labour has been accused of adding unnecessary costs on consumers

Fears more costs will pass to consumers as yet more taxes from Labour announced

A second woman, suspected of using wigs to disguise herself to sit the British citizenship test for other people, has been arrested.

Second woman arrested after wearing wigs to 'fake UK citizenship tests' as immigration officers find disguises and designer bags in raid
Calls for police to reinvestigate parish councillor who 'blew up' neighbour's cat

‘It made me feel physically sick’: Cat owner’s fury at parish councillor accused of trying to ‘blow up’ beloved pet