Labour must act on Britain's poorly insulated homes to reach its net zero goals

If the government is to meet its Net Zero commitments, something will have to be done about our poorly insulated and leaky properties. Picture: GETTY

By Tessa Shepperson

If the government is to meet its Net Zero commitments, something will have to be done about our poorly insulated and leaky properties.

It will be hard to force owner occupiers to change so the government has its sights on private sector landlords, who house around 19% of households.

At the moment, all rented properties must have an Energy Performance rating of E or above.

Some 48% of properties have a C rating, and there have been discussions for some time about extending the requirement for a C rating to all rented properties.

However, the government are now consulting on changing the entire energy efficiency framework.

The current system is frequently inaccurate, and they want to move to a new system which will properly reflect the actual condition of the property as regards:

The fabric of the property - i.e. its insulation and heat retention properties

The heating in the property - i.e. how efficient it is and its environmental impact, and

The smart readiness of the property - i.e. is the property set up to use smart technologies which would allow the tenant to take advantage of cheaper tariffs

It looks as if the standard landlords will have to meet will be similar to the current C rating but will be worked out in a different way.

We are told that the new standard will probably apply to new tenancies from 2028 (which is not far off), with all properties expected to be compliant by 2030. The government believes the upgrades will cost most landlords in the region of £6.500, but are proposing a cap of £15,000, which will come into force in 2026.

After this has been spent, landlords will be able to register for a ten-year exemption.

If your property currently has a C rating, you will be deemed compliant until your current EPC expires.

For the rest of the private rented sector, there will be a fairly short window of time to do the work.

No doubt, there will be enormous pressure on the already limited workforce qualified to do this work.

I suspect most landlords will be concerned about this additional cost they will have to meet, in addition to the new rules coming down the line when the Renters Rights Bill becomes law. However, once done, the works will improve the value of your property (and the rent you can charge) and will make it more attractive to tenants. All landlords should respond to the consultation, and you will find an online form here. You can find out more about the government's proposals here.

Tessa Shepperson is a solicitor specialising in residential landlord and tenant law. She runs the Landlord Law online service at https://landlordlaw.co.uk/ She also blogs at the Landlord Law Blog.

