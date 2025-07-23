Labour's immigration plans are falling apart, writes Andrew Marr

23 July 2025

Let’s start with the blindingly obvious. This isn’t working.

So far, nothing done by Labour ministers to stop the flow of asylum-seeking migrants across the channel has worked. The numbers coming in this year are 50% higher, at around 21,000 so far. There is a record number of 109,000 people claiming asylum here in the last recorded year with more than 32,000 of them in hotel accommodation.

Numbers are rising despite 'smash the gangs' rhetoric, the changes in the law, the deal with France, the deal with Germany, changed tactics by the French police – and yesterday's announcement of freezing the assets of people smugglers will have very little impact either. These are people living abroad; they don’t want to come here themselves, and their assets are beyond our control.

No, yes, they inherited the problem, which is in part a global one, and maybe, in due course, some of these measures might start to have an impact. But so far. This is just the British state sounding self-important, deluded even, a brave little toot of the trumpet which nobody notices.

And the succession of small announcements which don’t change anything is itself very dangerous politics. It seeds a growing sense that the government has no control, and doesn’t know what to do.

It’s not as if politicians haven’t noticed the trouble that may be ahead. Angela Rayner, the deputy Prime Minister, told the cabinet earlier this week that a range of problems, including immigration and its impact on local communities, as well as technological change and deindustrialisation, were profoundly affecting society.

Using more dramatic words, Nigel Farage talks about societal collapse. Meanwhile, mobs fueled by social media take the law into their own hands. I dread to think what’s coming.

But it’s easy for commentators to complain: what are the answers? I think they begin with the introduction of compulsory ID cards for all of us; and without one, no entitlement to public services or benefits: that, plus much swifter returns. If you think that’s too harsh, well, the next stop could be forced mass deportations under another government.

