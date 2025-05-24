Lambeth council must be called out, festivals are causing huge amounts of damage to Brockwell Park

24 May 2025, 14:14

Lucy Akrill, Herne Hill resident , on the left outside the royal courts of justice with Rebekah Shaman and Jen Hawkins of campaign group Protect Brockwell Park.
Lucy Akrill, Herne Hill resident , on the left outside the royal courts of justice with Rebekah Shaman and Jen Hawkins of campaign group Protect Brockwell Park. Picture: Handout

By Jacob Paul

So it’s 10 days since the massive steel walls were erected and the HGVs moved in….the Brockwell Live festivals are kicking off....

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I am listening to the sound checks as I write this on Friday 23 May, yet last Friday, exactly a week ago, I was sitting in the Royal Courts of Justice hearing a Judge announce that Brockwell Live does not have lawful planning permission to go ahead. It’s too long, he said.

It took a high court judge to tell them this simple fact. We’d been telling them since last summer. These are too big to be rubber stamped.

They need to get proper planning permission. That’s all we asked for – proper scrutiny and consultation. They ignored us. Thousands of their concerned residents, signing petitions, writing letters, attending meetings, writing to MPs.

Attending consultations that then turned out to not be consultations after all. Because, sorry, we are just “residents”. Ordinary park users. Not stake holders of the park. We don’t have a voice. As for the ‘real’ stake holders – Brockwell Park Community Partners - they said NO to the planned events too. Lambeth Council ignored them too. So we took Lambeth Council to court. We didn’t want to.

But we had nowhere else to go. We had to make our voices heard. We put our hands in our pockets, 800 of us, because Lambeth Council ignore us if it doesn’t suit them to listen. We want to have festivals that are appropriate for a small park that serves a community most of whom don’t have a garden or a back yard. Am I a NIMBY? No .

It’s not MY back yard. But nor is it Lambeth’s. They hold it on trust for the community, for public recreation not for commercial profit. And Lambeth Council are acting outside the law. We have called it out. A high court judge has called it out.

And we will continue to call it out. In the interests of our park and those who need it most.

We wish all of those who bought tickets to the festival a wonderful day. Also all the traders – especially the local ones, we are glad you can trade today. And for the performers who were booked for these festivals months ago.

You must have been very stressed these past few weeks. Why? Not because of us. Because of Lambeth Council. They are responsible for this car crash. They didn’t do it properly. They didn’t have lawful planning. They didn’t listen. And they don’t care. But we do.

Because events in Brockwell Park have grown and grown to an industrial scale since 2018. More festivals . Bigger event site. More capacity. In turn more infrastructure, higher steel walls , locals kept out for longer , more security guards, more CCTV. More HGV’s. Ending with HUGE DAMAGE. And we care about this.

Last year when the festivals were over and the infrastructure was finally gone the park had the worst hangover. Dry mud replaced grass. It looked like scorched earth for the rest of the summer. Then weeds grew to replace grass.

Then a bog came for the whole winter. The ground last week was still damaged. The year had not been long enough for it to recover. And then it all started again.

The damage to a precious open green space in the name of joy? Or profit. Is this culture versus nature? Or profit versus nature? Whatever the debate it, one thing is for sure, everyone needs their voice heard. Ultimately this is about a local authority – Lambeth Council- who has created a nightmare.

Consistently bending the rules and downplaying concerns even from its own expert consultees. They’ve been doing it on Festivals since 2018. They do it with LTNs. They do it with estate regeneration. Shame on Lambeth Council.

Long live festivals not backed by private equity companies, that don’t make parks feel like occupied territory, that are held in appropriate venues following proper planning.

Not damaging our parks and shutting us out of the public debate and our public space every summer, year in year out. Now that would be real joy.

In the meantime, Lambeth can’t accept the simple conclusion that the events can’t just be nodded through planning anymore. They are appealing the High Court ruling. Spending more taxpayers’ money on fees to ensure our voices, and the Judge’s, are quashed. And us? We’ll keep fighting – donations to our crowd fund please! This could help you protect your park against commercialisation too.

Lucy Akrill is a Herne Hill resident and campaigner for ProtectBrockwellPark.org, protecting parks, protecting the whole community’s voice.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Protecting Churchill is to miss the point.

Protecting Churchill is to miss the point, writes Tessa Dunlop

1 day ago

The UK has turned its back on the right to self-determination.

Keir Starmer has turned his back on Chagossians - and the right to self-determination

1 day ago

Lee Rigby

As we remember Lee Rigby and the lives lost to terror, we must ensure justice is done

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Victims of the infected blood scandal have been "left in the dark" about when they will receive compensation a year after a sweeping inquiry report was published, Andy Burnham has said.

Victims of infected blood scandal ‘left in the dark’ about compensation, Andy Burnham says

Silhouette of teacher writing on whiteboard in classroom

Christian teacher sacked after refusing to use trans pupil’s preferred pronouns loses religious discrimination case
Jurgen Klopp holding a Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool shirt during the LFC Foundation Ball at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

'I turned off my telly' - Jurgen Klopp ‘never been so disappointed’ in fans after they booed Trent Alexander-Arnold
The front of the house was almost completely burnt out.

'Absolutely devastating' - Three children and one woman die in London house fire as man arrested on suspicion of murder
Home Office UK Visas and Immigration office sign Cardiff Wales UK

Nigerian drug dealer’s deportation case to be reheard after Home Office 'mistake'

London UK - Jun 22 2024: Envirnomental campaigner, former pop star and punk rocker Fergal Sharkey at the Restore Nature Now march for environmental pr

Feargal Sharkey reveals prostate cancer diagnosis after going to doctor for sore throat

Ivan Toney, who has earned a recall to the England squad for forthcoming games against Andorra and Senegal.

Thomas Tuchel expects England squad to 'suffer' in the heat at 2026 World Cup

Dogs led the pack, making up £933 million in claims, followed by cats at £232 million, and £61 million for other pets.

Record high £1.23 billion paid out in pet insurance claims in 2024, data reveals

James Middleton, right, has said his sister Kate has always been there for him.

Princess Kate has ‘always been there’ for me, brother James Middleton says

Princess Eugenie during her visit to the Garrison Chapel,

Eugenie tells of delight at becoming mentor to changemakers at King’s charity