Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

11 October 2024, 17:00 | Updated: 11 October 2024, 19:03

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late
Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late. Picture: Alamy
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Lateness is an unacceptable part of everyday life - it doesn’t have to be this way

We have a serious problem in this country with people running late. It doesn't have to be like this.

Few things are more infuriating than waiting for someone who can’t seem to be on time.

If I agree to meet somebody at 4pm, you can bet I’ll be there at least five minutes early.

Yet I’ve wasted countless hours loitering on street corners waiting for friends who seemingly can’t tell the time.

Once, I waited for two hours for a friend to pick me up for a day trip. The frustration was unbearable, knowing I could’ve enjoyed a couple more hours in bed instead of waiting around.

I’m almost never late, and if I am, it’s mortifying.

I remember the last time it happened - it was two years ago, when my train stopped unexpectedly. My embarrassment was off the scale and I swore I’d never let it happen again.

But it’s not just friends - lateness is everywhere. If you go to a GP surgery, a dentist or a barber’s, you can almost guarantee they’ll be behind schedule. Why do we accept this as a daily reality?

This week, I had an appointment with the pharmacist for my winter flu jab. I rushed to get there on time, only to find they were already 10 minutes behind.

Sure, 10 minutes isn’t catastrophic, but it was enough of a delay to disrupt my plans.

Worse still, the staff didn’t seem bothered by the delay. They spent a few minutes chatting amongst themselves before acknowledging I was even there.

Later in the day, I had a meeting delayed because I was left waiting an hour for a guest.

The following morning, I arrived on time to get my hair cut. My excellent barber was running to time, but another customer arrived 20 minutes late for his appointment.

He burst into the shop, flustered, muttering a half-hearted apology. It had nothing to do with me, but I couldn't help getting wound up.

How hard is it to manage your time? The business probably lost money due to his lack of consideration.

I know it wasn’t my concern, but I get irritated seeing people who can’t keep track of time. It’s simply not acceptable.

We all have one friend who is never on time for anything. I will never understand that mentality.

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable.

We’ve come to accept it as part of life, but it doesn’t have to be this way.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

