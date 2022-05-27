LBC Views: Amber Heard's attackers need to remember victims of domestic violence

27 May 2022, 10:19

Rachael Venables attacks the treatment of Amber Heard on social media
Rachael Venables attacks the treatment of Amber Heard on social media. Picture: Global
Rachael Venables

By Rachael Venables

In November 2020 I sat in the High Court in London, as a judge ruled the actor Johnny Depp was a wife beater.

I'd covered the case for LBC in depth for weeks, reporting on the outlandish allegations of violence; from a severed finger; drug and booze binges; to faeces left on Depp's bed.

All of which fuelled lurid front page headlines around the world.

For those not legally trained, you need to know that as a defamation case, the burden of proof was very much on the defendant (the Sun) who were being sued for calling Depp a 'wife beater' in an article in 2018.

He was the assumed victim - his good character besmirched - and it was up to the paper's lawyers to materially prove their allegations against him were true.

They won. The High Court Justice Andrew Nicol found the allegations against Depp were “substantially true,” that he'd assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard “on a dozen occasions” and “put her in fear for her life three times.”

That makes Johnny Depp a court-certified abuser, but for the millions now sharing memes and jokes while raking over the lowest moments of his victim's life, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was the other way round.

Has Heard covered herself in glory in this case? No. Has she lied and defamed her ex-husband by making this all up as he claims? That's up to the jury.

But the USA's quirk of allowing cameras in their court room has been a gold mine of cruel content.

It's a reality TV show on steroids; as a woman cries in the dock about alleged sexual abuse and violence, a million memes are born.

People mock and insult her, shouting "HA this PROOVES she's lying!" Any concept of judicial oversight is lost in the endorphin-buzz you can only get from kicking a woman when she's down, and the moral righteousness a sassy tweet with a laughing emoji gets you.

Everyone from viral TikTok videos to US TV show ‘Saturday Night Live’ is parodying the case, with their fake judge declaring: "this trial is for fun."

When Amber Heard cries, people laugh. And then they click 'share.' That's the crux of it.

Whether on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter or YouTube; social media platforms have gorged on this case, and they’ve been decidedly one-sided about it.

On her final day of evidence Heard said she now receives death threats "regularly, if not daily".

Thousands, she said, since the trial has started, and people "mocking her testimony".

Crying, she said: "I just want Johnny to leave me alone. I just want him to leave me alone."

No doubt, she wants the trolls to leave her alone as well.

Ultimately, we don't know the truth, we're not in the court room and we certainly weren't in that exceptionally toxic relationship.

But what I find most sickening is the way the public have responded.

Whether you genuinely think Heard is the real villain, or you just enjoy mocking a woman brought low, remember that victims of domestic violence (of both sexes) are watching, and probably learning a few hard lessons about what speaking up does for you.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Dean Dunham believes Rishi's rescue package is a good start

LBC Views: Rishi's rescue package needs more thought if it is to really work

17 mins ago

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

20 hours ago

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

23 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, killed his two landlords in Stockwell last year.

Man who stabbed landlords to death over Covid lockdown fears jailed for 33 years
Passengers reported chaotic scenes at Gatwick today and there have been warnings of long queues at Dover

Half-term holiday chaos as mass queues form at airports and two hour waits for ferries
A further twenty cases of hepatitis cases in children under 10 have been confirmed in the UK.

Twenty more cases of hepatitis reported in children taking UK total to over 200
Footage of the shocking incident has been shared widely online

Man dies in boot of police car in Brazil after officers turned it into 'gas chamber'
John Swinney replaced Nicola Sturgeon at FMQs

'Hand back the keys to government cars until the trains are running again'
Rishi Sunak has urged wealthy individuals to donate their £400 energy rebate to charity.

Sunak urges rich to give £400 to charity as he defends giving second-home owners payout
Grieving relatives pay tribute at a memorial for the victims

Police 'handcuffed and pepper-sprayed parents at Texas school shooting'
Sir Mike Rake spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm
Sweet footage from "behind the formality" has been released showing moments from the Queen's life

Queen reveals private footage from her younger years that show 'fun behind formality'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/05

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/05 | Watch again