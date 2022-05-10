LBC Views: Boris and Charles were the two men at the centre of the Queen's Speech

10 May 2022, 15:41

The State Opening afforded dominant places to the Prince of Wales and Boris Johnson, David Mellor writes
The State Opening afforded dominant places to the Prince of Wales and Boris Johnson, David Mellor writes. Picture: LBC

By David Mellor

The State Opening afforded dominant places to two men, the Prince of Wales and Boris Johnson, widely regarded by their fellow citizens as having flaws.

The Prince of Wales looked the part, and acted the part, but has a lot to do to persuade the British people that he really is the part.

Some are suspicious of his inability to restrain himself from dabbling in politics. I don’t agree with that. I think much of what he has said down the years on a wide range of issues needed saying. For instance, on modern architecture, or modern agriculture.

Elsewhere though the case for the defence is more difficult to put convincingly. His treatment of Princess Diana will, rightly or wrongly – probably wrongly – never be forgiven by many.

And now there’s a new, potentially more serious, grievance; his inability to handle his son Prince Harry, allowing him to introduce into the family a self-seeking termagant, with little concept of service, only of self-promotion.

One can readily imagine Charles, watching it all from the sidelines, impotently wringing his hands. Why didn’t he step in to at least ensure that Ms Markle was properly prepared for the life of a royal, and the attendant responsibilities.

Anyway it’s his flawed and often feeble handling of his own family that leads very few people to look forward, with keen anticipation, to Charles’s kingship.

The Queen Mother lived well beyond her centenary. The Queen may well do that herself, and there will be millions of her subjects who are praying that that is what happens.

Privately, I have no doubt the Prince of Wales must desperately regret there is little real enthusiasm for him ascending the throne, or even becoming a fully fledged Regent. But he’s only got himself to blame for that.

As for Boris, he reminds me of a gifted politician of an earlier time of whom it was said, “A man possessed of every ability, save that of making himself useful to his fellow men.”

An unreformed spendthrift, Boris now promises through the Prince of Wales to commit his Government to a “responsible approach to the public finances” and continuing to bring down debt despite the cost of living crisis.

I can almost see my late mother saying, as she so often did to me, “Fine words butter no parsnips.”

Of the 38 Bills proposed, two equally significant matters are addressed. Firstly, a British Bill of Rights, setting out to destroy the influence of the European Court of Human Rights over the laws of our land. About time too!

And several deal with removing great swathes of EU law from the British statute book. What took you so long, Boris? Can this leopard change its spots on public spending? Can this despiser of detail, get on top of all the small changes needed to wrestle back power from Brussels?

Only a sea green optimist will believe so. But if the Boris premiership is to mean anything in historical terms, that’s exactly what he has to do. So even if the power of reason makes all of this very doubtful, the power of prayer might work. I’m already on my knees!

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

1 hour ago

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

3 hours ago

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

5 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A landlord has become the first person to be convicted for "sex-for-rent" offences in England

Landlord jailed after offering homeless woman room in exchange for 'degrading sexual favours'
Boris Johnson has suggested he may announce new support to tackle the cost of living crisis

Glimmer of hope as PM hints at more support to tackle cost of living
Rescue workers walk past debris in front of the shopping and entertainment center in the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa

Ukraine apartment block attack leaves 44 dead as Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa
Ava White's family cried in court today while watching footage of the moment the 12-year-old was fatally stabbed.

Ava White's family weep as jurors see CCTV of stabbed schoolgirl's final moments
Kurtis Dilks (right) is charged with being part of the gang who allegedly smashed their way into Mr Cole's (left) home with a sledgehammer

Ashley Cole 'knew' he was 'going to die' after four masked raiders smashed into his home
Tory MP Jamie Wallis has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop after he was involved in a car crash

Tory MP Jamie Wallis denies charges over late-night crash

The Queen is still planning on attending the Platinum Jubilee next month.

Queen plans to attend Platinum Jubilee event despite missing State Opening
Prince Charles read the Queen's Speech

Historic first as emotional Charles delivers Queen's Speech after Monarch pulls out
Prince Charles stood in for the Queen

Read in full: Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech

Prince Charles and the Queen at State Opening of Parliament

What is the State Opening of Parliament and what time is it on?