LBC Views: Casual drug users should be ashamed as gang violence spills over to innocents

25 August 2022, 17:07

Casual drug users too are to blame for gang violence on our streets, writes Rachael Venables
Casual drug users too are to blame for gang violence on our streets, writes Rachael Venables. Picture: LBC
Rachael Venables

By Rachael Venables

“I’ll never know how many people were injured, maimed, or killed as a result of the firearms I put on the streets. I was dealing death, I was dealing misery.”

Sicarius McGraph is a former crime boss and brothel owner, who once ran a firearms factory selling thousands of guns to the criminal gangs of Liverpool and beyond.

Today he’s a reformed ex-con, seeking money to run a programme to get problem youths out of the underworld he once dominated.

The first thing to say about Sicarius, as we meet near his home in Manchester, is, as you can probably tell from the above quote, that he is really, bluntly honest.

Read more: Message to the gunman: Police tell Olivia Pratt-Korbel's masked killer 'we won't rest until we catch you'

He doesn’t shy away from his hideous past, the “animal” he once was, but tells it as an impartial fact, a fact he wants to make up for.

It also means he’s honest about the problems facing Liverpool today, after three gun murders in less than a week.

He sees what happened to little Olivia Pratt-Korbel as a horrendous ‘anomaly,’ but also a by-product of a younger generation of gang members who are reckless and ruthless.

When I ask about the availability of guns, he says the idea that just ‘anyone’ can buy a firearm today in the city is ludicrous.

“If you went into a pub and asked to buy a gun, someone might take your money but they’re certainly not giving you anything for it!”

But, for anyone connected to an organised crime groups (OCGs), as he once was, it’s a different story.

They import weapons of war with shipments of Class A drugs, moving them around the country between different city’s gangs, storing guns ‘for a rainy day.’

When I ask about people using children to hide weapons, he tells me straight up it’s something he used to do, telling young people to mind a ‘safe of cannabis’ that really contained firearms.

And, it’s on the topic of drugs that he also appears damningly honest, repeatedly taking swipe at folks who think they’re ‘good people’ but “sit snorting cocaine in a pub of a Friday night.”

They, he says, are funding the violence that “murders children.”

He clearly believes - just as the former Commissioner of the Met Police Cressida Dick did, that ordinary drug users too are to blame for gang violence on our streets.

McGrath strikes me as a man who’s coming to terms with his sins, but he wants others responsible for funding the violence - to also face facts.

One thing is abundantly clear to me. People who do drugs casually should feel their fair share of shame.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body

2 hours ago

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living

9 hours ago

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

20 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

8 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

8 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

8 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool

Devastated family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, plead for people to 'speak up' to find killer in heartbreaking tribute
as

Italian man, 36, tests simultaneously positive for Monkeypox, HIV and Covid-19

Met Commander Paul Brogden (right) said all racial bias claims were ‘unsubstantiated and based on speculation’

Met police defend handling of Owami Davies missing person case despite accusations of racial bias
Three French politicians have lashed out at the UK for allowing sewage to flow into the channel.

French politicians from Macron's party blast UK for dumping sewage in the channel

Police investigating the 'mistaken identity' shooting of Ashley Dale in Liverpool have arrested two people

Two arrested following fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

People on standard variable rate mortgages pay an average of £516 per month, and bills could reach £569 per month next year

Cost of living: Energy bills set to cost more than some mortgages, experts predict

A 12-year-old girl has died after she was injured in a hit-and-run involving a Bentley Continental in north London at the weekend

Girl, 12, killed in hit-and-run by Bentley Continental in north London

Mother of one Yagmur Ozden, 33, died in the A40 horror crash

Pictured: 'Kind and devoted' mum, 33, killed in horror A40 crash which left Range Rover mangled on Tube track
The government has let children down, Labour has claimed.

Govt has 'failed children', says Labour as GCSE grades plummet from last year

An abused marmoset who was flushed down a toilet is enjoying living her new life at Monkey World

Abused monkey who was flushed down toilet and fed cocaine now thriving in rescue centre with help from boyfriend