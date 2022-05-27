LBC Views: Rishi's rescue package needs more thought if it is to really work

27 May 2022, 08:55

Dean Dunham believes Rishi's rescue package is a good start
Dean Dunham believes Rishi's rescue package is a good start. Picture: Global
Dean Dunham

By Dean Dunham

The £15bn support package, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak this week will help millions of struggling households across the UK.

But while it’s a great start, the cost of living package needs more thought if it is truly going to have the positive impact needed.

The decision to give a £400 grant to ALL households is clearly a mistake, as it means that even those households that do not need the payment will receive it.

Surely it would be better make this payment means tested and to increase the amount?

Government also needs to ensure that Ofgem moves quickly on its pledge to take tough action against energy suppliers that are charging people too much for direct debits so that consumers are treated fairly.

So how does the support package affect you…

All households Every household in England, Scotland and Wales connected to mains electricity will receive a non-repayable grant of £400 to help towards the cost of energy bills from October 2022.

This will be paid over six months, rather than in one lump sum. Direct debit and credit users will have the money credited to their account, while those with pre-payment meters will have the money applied to their meter or paid via a voucher.

To be clear this is not a loan, as Government was previously planning. The money does not have to be paid back.

Those on means tested benefits If you receive one of the following benefits, as at 25 May 2022, you will receive a payment of £650 from the Department for Work and Pensions:

  • Child tax credit
  • Income-based jobseekers allowance
  • Income-related employment and support allowance
  • Income support
  • Pension credit
  • Universal credit
  • Working tax credit

You will receive the payment in two lump sums – the first from July and the second in the autumn.

Pensioners Pensioners who are aged 66 or above and in receipt of the Winter Fuel Payment will receive a top up of £300 to be called the 'Pensioner Cost of Living Payment'. This will be paid in November or December 2022 by direct debit. The Winter Fuel Payment (including the top-up) is not taxable and does not affect eligibility for other benefits.

Those on disability benefits If you receive one of the following disability benefits, as at 25th May 2022, you will receive a one-off payment of £150 in September 2022:

  • Armed forces independence payment
  • Attendance allowance
  • Constant attendance allowance
  • Disability living allowance
  • Personal independence payment
  • Scottish disability benefits
  • War pension mobility supplement

The money will be paid straight into the account you currently receive your benefits into. The Government says these payments are exempt from tax, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.

Some will receive all four payments It is possible to qualify for all four payments meaning you will receive a combined amount of £1,500.

Will the grants be taxed? My understanding is that the payments will be tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards. However, Government says eligibility information on the second payment due to those on means tested benefits will be set out "in due course"; so the tax position here could change.

Extra money for the 'Household Support Fund' The Household Support Fund is designed to help those in need with payments towards the rising cost of food, energy, and water bills. The local authorities in England, and to the devolved Governments in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales decide how to spend this cash. Government has pledged a further £500 million to the fund, which will also be extended from this October to March 2023.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

18 hours ago

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

21 hours ago

Ben Kentish says Boris Johnson is safer in his job than he has been for many moinths

LBC Views: Boris Johnson is a problem that the Tories are unwilling to solve

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has urged wealthy individuals to donate their £400 energy rebate to charity.

Sunak urges rich to give £400 to charity as he defends giving second-home owners payout
Grieving relatives pay tribute at a memorial for the victims

Police 'handcuffed and pepper-sprayed parents at Texas school shooting'
Sir Mike Rake spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm
Joe and Irma Garcia were married for 24 years

Widower of teacher shot dead in Texas massacre dies ‘of broken heart’ days after shooting
Rishi Sunak's £15b giveaway will save lives, says energy boss

'Relieved' energy boss hails Rishi Sunak's £15bn living cost package as a lifesaver
Amber Heard tearfully told the courtroom how the claims from Johnny Depp have upended her life

'They threatened to microwave my baby': Amber Heard breaks down over social media abuse
Sweet footage from "behind the formality" has been released showing moments from the Queen's life

Queen reveals private footage from her younger years that show 'fun behind formality'
US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS

Emotional Meghan Markle lays flowers during surprise visit to Texas shooting memorial
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/05

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says Rishi Sunak's package of financial to help families through the cost-of-living crisis "certainly came at the perfect moment" to help Boris Johnson "out of his enormous hole"

Marr: Sunak threw the kitchen sink at the cost-of-living crisis but it comes at a cost