LBC Views: Theatre is on its knees, why has so little cash gone to them

25 June 2021, 21:01 | Updated: 25 June 2021, 21:03

Andrew Castle gives his LBC View
Andrew Castle gives his LBC View. Picture: LBC
Andrew Castle

By Andrew Castle

LBC Presenter Andrew Castle examines the issue of theatre and asks why it is getting so little support.

If you want an opinion on something, turn to an expert. This morning on LBC, Nick Ferrari was talking to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, possibly the greatest composer of musicals in history. The great man - Andrew, not Nick - completely took the government apart on their attitude towards theatre and the arts.

Cinderella begins tonight. It’s a production that has involved hundreds of people over many years, and according to Lord Lloyd Webber, the fact that it’s going ahead at all is of no thanks to this government. The arts and the creative sector in the UK have never particularly loved Tories of any sort. But with Boris Johnson, who Lloyd Webber has never spoken to, the enmity rises to a new level.

Theatre is on its knees and they have had no help at all from the government worth speaking of. Lloyd Webber said he welcomed the Cultural Recovery Fund but said only 1% of it has gone to the commercial theatre. Why so little?

People in their millions come to London, other cities and towns across the UK to see theatre. It’s a part of the experience of a place and it brings in billions of pounds. In the arts, the perception is that the Tories have no comprehension of this.

The word ‘showbusiness’ can be divided into two: one of them is ‘show’ and the other is ‘business’. This is a Tory government. Conservatives are seen as people who know how to look after the economy and manage money.

In this particular regard, and during this pandemic, I would contend that they have failed miserably to understand that theatre and the arts is a business. It has been a disgrace from beginning to end and the votes of all in the industry have been lost forever.

And why do I care? Because my daughter, Georgie, who has devoted much of her life to the arts, to singing, to the theatre, and who is in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, has been shattered by the experience of her treatment, and more importantly, the treatment of her industry and her friends. She is genuinely surprised and upset that they have been largely ignored. I don’t blame her for being angry.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Lord Lloyd-Webber exclusively speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Lord Lloyd Webber: Chinese companies could buy West End theatres to 'control content'

5 hours ago

The 1975's Matty Healy calls James O'Brien to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

The 1975's Matty Healy calls LBC to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

7 hours ago

'Hancock's unsackable': James O'Brien reacts to pictures of him kissing his aide

'Hancock's unsackable': James O'Brien reacts to pictures of him kissing his aide

7 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

4 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Derek Chauvin received a 22-and-a-half year prison sentence

Derek Chauvin: Cop who murdered George Floyd jailed for over 22 years
In a video interview played to the court, George Floyd's daughter Gianna said she wanted to know why her father was hurt

'I miss you and I love you': Family give impact statements ahead of Chauvin sentencing
The 15-year-old was shot in the face as he walked to school in Kesgrave, near Ipswich, on 7 September last year

Teenager guilty of attempted murder after shooting 15-year-old in face
The messages are the latest correspondence to be published by Dominic Cummings

Cummings: PM said Hancock's Test and Trace plan was like 'whistling in the dark'
Steve Bouquet told police that he thought cats "have always been friendly".

Alleged Brighton 'cat killer' told police he was 'no danger to animals', court hears
Footage shared on social media has shown an attacker

'Three killed and six injured' after knifeman launches rampage in German city
The Parole Board's decision to allow Pitchfork's release will be challenged by the Justice Secretary

Government to challenge release of child murderer and rapist Colin Pitchfork
A police officer has suffered burns during an incident in south London

Police officer rushed to hospital with burns after 'explosion' in south London
The Tory peer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government releases delayed events data after Lloyd Webber LBC interview
No substantial outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported in the wake of test mass events

'No substantial outbreaks' of Covid-19 following mass test event