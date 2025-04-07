Leadership in prisons is not easy - but it’s meaningful, important, and rewarding

By Ed Cornmell

When I started working in prisons aged 23, I could never have imagined where it would take me - or how much the criminal justice system would evolve.

Not many people get to see behind prison walls, but I felt drawn to serve, to lead, and to make a difference. That sense of purpose has never left me.

Through a graduate leadership scheme, I progressed quickly - from prison officer to team leader to governor. I aspired to run a prison, but I could never have imagined I’d later be responsible for the entire youth custody estate or leading prisons through a global pandemic.

Today, we face significant and complex challenges - from new technology such as drones and new synthetic drugs to the sheer pressure on the system from the size of the prison population. But one thing remains constant: our responsibility to protect the public and the people we serve.

Being a prison leader is all about people, be they those in our custody or the teams of excellent people working in our prisons. That’s why I’m proud to help launch the Future Prison Leaders Programme - a new development scheme to find and grow the next generation of leaders who will run our prisons and ultimately make our streets safer.

We’re looking for up to 35 exceptional individuals who want to lead from the front, manage risk, and help shape a more effective prison system. You’ll need either a degree or experience managing people - but more importantly, you’ll need resilience and integrity. You'll inspire and motivate teams in demanding environments, from supporting people in crisis to responding to security threats.

This isn’t a typical leadership role. Successful candidates will begin as prison officers, gaining frontline experience, before progressing into management roles. By year three, you’ll be running major functions across a prison - from work to reduce reoffending to security - with a clear path toward becoming a Deputy Governor.

"The leadership scheme I joined gave me the foundation to lead people, to make tough decisions, lead in crisis, and stay focused on the bigger picture - to keep people safe. I have governed prisons and lead across the highest security prisons.  My toughest test came during the pandemic.  Prisons did not close and I led our operational response. I had to get the whole service to adapt quickly and focus on protecting lives while maintaining order and safety.  I now lead the Youth Custody Service.

"I still learn every day, and I’m proud of the impact our teams have in making a difference and serving the public - often unseen but absolutely vital.

"Leadership in prisons is not easy - but it’s meaningful, important, and rewarding. If you’re driven to make a difference in people's lives, lead people through challenges, and protect the public, this could be the career you’ve been looking for.

________________

Ed Cornmell is Executive Director of the Youth Custody Service.

