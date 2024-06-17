Let us not be hypocrites when we look at the shocking case of the runaway cow

17 June 2024, 16:54 | Updated: 17 June 2024, 16:56

Fury erupted after the cow was rammed by a police car
Fury erupted after the cow was rammed by a police car. Picture: social media

By Araminta Parker

In the dead of night, a Surrey Police officer made a decision that, in retrospect, they’ve probably come to regret.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A calf from a nearby farm had broken loose and, after what we’re reliably informed were ‘a number’ of attempts to ‘safely recapture’ it, the police decided to abandon any attempt at securing it in a reasonable fashion.

Instead, they resorted to ramming the poor thing - repeatedly. With a massive van.

The outrage was immediate as appalled witnesses shouted at the police. But, as ever, the furore didn’t really kick off until the video went viral on social media.

It’s an undeniably shocking clip. One that would make any decent person feel unwell. The animal is clearly young, vulnerable and skittish. It crumples under the van before valiantly trying to get back on its feet - only to be hit again.

The original clip - at the time of writing - has more than 24 million views.

Campaigners, celebrities, politicians and ordinary people reacted with disgust. In apparent unison, the British public called for the officer to be sacked, prosecuted, named and more.

And yet, as I read through the endless commentary, I began to ask myself - is this all a little bit hypocritical?

The farmer reports that Beau Lucy is "recuperating" but, despite surviving her ordeal with the Surrey Police, she has little to look forward to. As a ten month old calf, the RSPCA says she could just have eight months left to live before she ends up between two burger buns or smothered in peppercorn sauce.

If she’s really lucky, her milk could end up in your tea and she could live another four years.

Left to live out her natural life, she’d have a life expectancy of about 20 years. And she might - thanks to her new found fame she’s been lucky enough to be offered a place in a sanctuary.

The vast majority of the UK’s cows are not quite so lucky. We slaughter some 2.8 million cattle a year - and their pain is unseen. They die, by design, behind closed doors. Like Beau Lucy, they’re scared and exhausted, facing down machines and people with motivations that they don’t and can’t understand. Slaughterhouse workers are frequently injured - despite following stunning procedures - by animals who devolve, as many of us would, into a state of total, uncontrollable panic.

Most people never see this - and don’t want to.

By the time these animals reach us they’re packaged and sanitized. Their deaths can seem quite bloodless once they’ve been chopped and cleaned and coated in plastic.

It’s all too easy not to think about how they got there - but perhaps it needn’t take a viral social media clip for us to do so.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Don't lose sight of the everyday customer this election: put customer service at the heart of UK's economic growth agenda

Don't lose sight of the customer this election: put customer service at the heart of UK's economic growth agenda

6 hours ago

I've seen nothing in Labour’s manifesto to encourage investment – a prerequisite to encourage growth and wealth creation

I've seen nothing in Labour’s manifesto to encourage investment – a prerequisite to encourage growth and wealth creation

3 days ago

After agonizing inquest, Harry Dunn's family vows: 'His legacy will continue' as fight for road safety rages on

After agonizing inquest, Harry Dunn's family vows: 'His legacy will continue' as fight for road safety rages on

3 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

1 month ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

1 month ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

'I didn't expect to die today': Heartbreaking film hopes to keep teenagers out of open water danger

'I didn't expect to die today': Heartbreaking film hopes to keep teenagers out of open water danger
Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
The parkour runner damaged the UNESCO World Heritage Site building in Italy in a parkour stunt

Shocking footage captures parkour runner damaging UNESCO World Heritage Site in Italy

Defendant Josef Fritzl, center, is escorted to the fourth day of his trial in the provincial courthouse in St. Poelten, Austria, Thursday, March 19, 2009.

Incest monster Josef Fritzl placed under legal guardianship amid worsening dementia

Rod Stewart (pictured on stage in Copenhagen on Sunday June 9) was booed by German fans for supporting Ukraine

Rod Stewart defends show of support for Ukraine after booing at Germany concert

Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after joyrider killed child actor and aunt in 60mph pursuit

Police officer found guilty of gross misconduct after joyrider killed child actor and aunt in 60mph pursuit
Mugshot of McNaughton, left, and smiling photo or Mr Coshan, right

Catfisher jailed for life after murdering retired teacher he 'lured' to flat using fake profile on gay dating site
Keir Starmer said he was "really shocked" at the footage

'Shocked' Keir Starmer accuses police of 'animal cruelty' after runaway cow rammed five times with squad car
x

Greek coastguard caused dozens of deaths in Mediterranean - including nine who were deliberately thrown in water, investigation finds
A father was fined for taking his daughter out of school to attend D-Day commemorations

Father fined for taking daughter, 14, out of school to mark D-Day commemorations in France