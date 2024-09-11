'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas

11 September 2024, 12:17 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 13:04

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.
The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem. Picture: Getty

By Dr Matthew Alford

At some points, it looked like Trump was hoping to get shot again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The problem is that while his self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

At last night’s debate, the cracks showed.

Trump’s attack lines on Harris are like a toddler with a firehose. Apparently, she has no policies. Or the policies are only “four sentences”. Or they are Biden’s policies. Or they are bad policies.

Or, even - they are Trump’s policies! He claims he was going to send her a MAGA hat.

Which is it already?

Biden came with 50 years of baggage, especially on recent foreign policy. His arming of Israel and Ukraine are almost Messianic. Harris probably believes the same things but Trump had little to pin on her.

Trump says Harris “is Biden” but simultaneously “hates Israel”. His only evidence is that she didn’t show at Netenayhu’s Congressional address which, given that the Israeli Prime Minister is wanted by the ICC for crimes including extermination - was just shrewd image-management.

In Trump-world, Harris is a radical liberal: “She has a plan to confiscate everyone's guns.” She simply denied it and said she and her running mate owned guns.

Does Trump think Harris is weak on crime or a monster who mistreated criminals in California? No one knows, because he has no coherent attack line.

Trump called her a Marxist. He tried to call her dad a Marxist - an octogenarian professor emeritus at Stanford University from a heterodox economic tradition.

Trump claimed that Biden "can't stand her” but this flies in the face of every public statement and cutesy phone call between her and the outgoing President.

In fact, by soaking up so much blame for four years, Biden has gifted Harris a run from a powerful position with few bruises.

Trump is instinctively no radical on abortion but has to cobble together a narrative on it to suit his pro-Life base. To offset this weakness in the face of Harris’ straightforward position, he absurdly claimed that babies were being executed after birth.

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis interceded: “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.”

The electorate do associate Harris with a broken border policy but she doesn’t come across as an incompetent ideologue who is letting in more than 21 million people.

Trump’s reaction?

He smeared Haitian migrants: "They're eating the dogs, they're eating the cats, they're eating the pets of the people that live there. This is a shame”.

Both candidates landed blows when trying hard to discredit their opponent - but Harris had less need to lie.

Both have their spin machines firing on all cylinders. The problem for Trump is that his are unattached to the bearings.

________________

Dr. Matthew Alford analyses political communication. He co-produced The Writer with No Hands (2014) and Theaters of War (2022).

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

22 hours ago

Another one? Why Apple’s iPhone still matters

Another one? Why Apple’s new iPhone still matters

1 day ago

Why are the unions arguing for money to be taken from the poor working person and handed over to the wealthy pensioner?

Why are the unions arguing for money to be taken from the poor working person and handed over to the wealthy pensioner?

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

4 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

4 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

More than 1,600 inmates were released yesterday in a government bid to free up space in jails

Thug who blinded and paralysed a baby and a schoolboy's killer to be freed under prison early release scheme
Food, hygiene products and a laptop was stolen

Foodbank 'devastated' after thieves steal thousands worth of produce from warehouse

Video footage showed patrons of the La Guérite restaurant on Sainte-Marguerite island, off Cannes, cheerfully mixing two vintages of world-renowned Petrus in a bowl

Man behind 'Petrus punch' video that shocked wine lovers shares huge receipt for the wine

Raygun

Viral breakdancer Raygun named world number one despite zero points and widespread mockery at Olympics
Oliver Campbell, who has a mental impairment, received a life sentence for a murder he did not commit

Brain-damaged man jailed for life for 1991 murder has conviction quashed after police 'bulled' a confession from him
Matthew Pennycook told LBC that “good landlords have nothing to fear from these reforms”.

'Good landlords have nothing to fear' in renter reform bill, says minister as he vows to 'drive out' rogue landlords
Police were called to a property in Bedale Drive, Leicester, just after 4am on Tuesday.

Girl, 14, arrested on suspicion of arson after fatal house fire

Shabana Mahmood told the Commons that inmates who are homeless on release could be temporarily placed in taxpayer-funded budget hotels

Fury as homeless inmates released from prison early are set to be housed in taxpayer-funded hotels
Housing secretary Angela Rayner is moving to ban no-fault evictions

Renters to get more security as government moves to ban 'no-fault' evictions amid range of other housing reforms
Trump and Harris clashed in a fiery US presidential debate on Tuesday

Trump claims migrants are 'eating Americans' cats and dogs' during fiery presidential debate with Harris