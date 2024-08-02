Lisa Nandy is right to demand Huw Edwards return his salary

2 August 2024, 17:29

BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 62, who has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children
BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 62, who has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children. Picture: Alamy

By Marilyn Hawes, CEO of Freedom from Abuse

I am not a political animal, however, well said Lisa Nandy MP and Culture secretary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We pay our taxes and TV licence why should this pariah walk away with £200k of salary since November 2023?

There should be a writ to demand he pay, and if he had any decency he would do so anyway, but likely won’t.

My dear old Mum used to say pride comes before a fall. How the mighty has fallen!

Whilst we are on this subject, the King should most definitely remove the MBE awarded for Edwards’ singing in a Welsh male voice choir.

It is questionable whether he will get a sentence but he should do so as there should be no exception without fear or favour.

He needs to be made an example of what can happen.

I work with those who are mentally ill, having suffered child abuse and none of them choose to view children who suffered as they did.

It’s the behaviour of a depraved pathetic example of a human being.

I realise his Barrister has the job of “getting him off”.

The barrister who describes Edwards as not just of good character, but, exceptional.

Here are other words meaning EXCEPTIONAL in the Dictionary - extraordinary first-rate good marvellous outstanding phenomenal remarkable singular special superior.

He is none of these things but, being arrogant, as perverts often are, he will consider himself superior.

Anyone who received a live video of the rape of a child in REAL time ( these are NOT indecent images stop minimalizing it, this is the content of Cat A on the Copine scale) would go to the Police.

Hideous, vile, sexual penetration of children and babies. Had any of us been sent such an image, we would have gone straight to the police - HE DIDN’T - he looked at over 40 of such videos.

He gratified his callous perversion at the expense of innocent children, who have been psychologically harmed for life and even physically.

Also, not forgetting this revolting content is on the Internet forever. The poor victims have no idea when it may face them again sometime in the future.

Bear in mind also the men and women, living ordinary lives like ours, who have the grisly job of assessing this grading of content for the Copine scale.

Many are young police officers with families who at times need mental health treatment as it is so horrific. You can't unsee what you have seen.

What person hooks up with a convicted Paedophile and requests such content as he did?

So what other videos and repulsive actions did he view? Were there, as he viewed Cat A, ‘snuff ‘ videos, bestiality with children, bondage? Please don’t cringe and look away - this is Cat A!

For 23 years I have worked passionately in the field of child abuse and will do until I am no longer able.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Five Eyes must break China's rare earth monopoly - voters are willing to pay the price for security

Five Eyes must break China's rare earth monopoly - voters are willing to pay the price for security

1 day ago

The Charlotte Dujardin video is difficult to watch, but using it to degrade the entire industry and its professionals is unwarranted.

'Cheer on the dancing horses': Team GB dressage deserves support - even after Dujardin video

8 days ago

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment

10 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

2 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

3 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre) observes the floral tributes near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where three children died and eight were injured in a 'ferocious' knife attack during a Taylor Swift event.

Keir Starmer announces ‘support package’ for Southport as he visits community for the second time this week
Steven Van de Velde will compete at this year's Olympics

Calls for Paula Radcliffe to be dropped by BBC following Dutch child rapist comments

Police are bracing for more protests this weekend

Police 'gearing up' for weekend of riots following Southport stabbings as protesters warned of 'robust response'
Carini has apologised after the fight sparked controversy.

Italian boxer Angela Carini says sorry for not shaking Imane Khelif's hand after fight sparks gender row
Lin Yu-ting, one of the boxers at the centre of a gender row at the Olympics, won her opening bout.

Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting becomes second boxer to win fight in Olympics after previously failing gender test
Zara Mohammed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council

Muslim Council says 'law and order' isn't enough to tackle the 'Islamophobic hate' following mosque attacks
Britain won golds in equestrianism, trampolining and rowing on Friday

Britain moves up to third in Olympic medal table, with trampolining, rowing and showjumping golds
Police were called to Silverthorne Road

Mystery as woman, 23, dies after being found with head injury on road in London

Police are bracing for more protests this weekend

Police brace for further riots this weekend after Southport stabbings, despite warnings of 'swift justice'
Imane Khelif’s next opponent has spoken out ahead of their fight.

Imane Khelif's next opponent breaks silence after boxer beat Italian rival in seconds after previously failing gender test