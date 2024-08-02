Lisa Nandy is right to demand Huw Edwards return his salary

BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 62, who has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children. Picture: Alamy

By Marilyn Hawes, CEO of Freedom from Abuse

I am not a political animal, however, well said Lisa Nandy MP and Culture secretary.

We pay our taxes and TV licence why should this pariah walk away with £200k of salary since November 2023?

There should be a writ to demand he pay, and if he had any decency he would do so anyway, but likely won’t.

My dear old Mum used to say pride comes before a fall. How the mighty has fallen!

Whilst we are on this subject, the King should most definitely remove the MBE awarded for Edwards’ singing in a Welsh male voice choir.

It is questionable whether he will get a sentence but he should do so as there should be no exception without fear or favour.

He needs to be made an example of what can happen.

I work with those who are mentally ill, having suffered child abuse and none of them choose to view children who suffered as they did.

It’s the behaviour of a depraved pathetic example of a human being.

I realise his Barrister has the job of “getting him off”.

The barrister who describes Edwards as not just of good character, but, exceptional.

Here are other words meaning EXCEPTIONAL in the Dictionary - extraordinary first-rate good marvellous outstanding phenomenal remarkable singular special superior.

He is none of these things but, being arrogant, as perverts often are, he will consider himself superior.

Anyone who received a live video of the rape of a child in REAL time ( these are NOT indecent images stop minimalizing it, this is the content of Cat A on the Copine scale) would go to the Police.

Hideous, vile, sexual penetration of children and babies. Had any of us been sent such an image, we would have gone straight to the police - HE DIDN’T - he looked at over 40 of such videos.

He gratified his callous perversion at the expense of innocent children, who have been psychologically harmed for life and even physically.

Also, not forgetting this revolting content is on the Internet forever. The poor victims have no idea when it may face them again sometime in the future.

Bear in mind also the men and women, living ordinary lives like ours, who have the grisly job of assessing this grading of content for the Copine scale.

Many are young police officers with families who at times need mental health treatment as it is so horrific. You can't unsee what you have seen.

What person hooks up with a convicted Paedophile and requests such content as he did?

So what other videos and repulsive actions did he view? Were there, as he viewed Cat A, ‘snuff ‘ videos, bestiality with children, bondage? Please don’t cringe and look away - this is Cat A!

For 23 years I have worked passionately in the field of child abuse and will do until I am no longer able.

