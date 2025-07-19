We must listen to veterans - before their stories are gone forever

By George Icke

When Donald Rose died last week at the age of 110, we didn’t just lose a remarkable gent and Britain’s oldest man.

We lost something far more fragile: a living link to our past. Donald wasn’t just a veteran of the Second World War; he was one of the very first soldiers to storm the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. He saw things that most of us, thankfully, will never have to – and could still recall all the details.

I first met Donald over a year ago. He was 109, living quietly in a care home in Ilkeston, Derbyshire. I had gone to visit him ahead of the D-Day anniversary, expecting a brief conversation, a photo, maybe a few anecdotes. What I didn’t expect was to leave with hours of audio, pages of notes, and a new friendship.

Donald was sharp, warm, and wickedly funny. He recalled the moment his boots touched the ground on June 6, 1944. He also told me about the end of the war, when he and his comrades liberated Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. He’d go on to marry one of the women he freed from the unimaginable torture of the holocaust. He talked about the men beside him: some who made it home, some who didn’t. And he shared all this not with bitterness or bravado, but with quiet dignity and fond remembrance.

Over the course of several visits, I realised that Donald wasn’t just recounting events. He was offering something more profound: a first-hand account of a world-altering conflict that is fast retreating into history books. He was a human time capsule.

Donald’s death should prompt more than just us sharing our fond memories and thanks for his service. It should serve as a wake-up call. Because there are still veterans like him, granted fewer every year, who carry stories that will die with them unless we take the time to ask, to listen, and to preserve.

It’s easy to assume that everything has already been documented—that we’ve heard all the stories there are to hear. But memory is deeply personal. Each veteran holds a version of history that no textbook or documentary can fully capture. Their voices aren’t just historical records: they are emotional truths, raw reflections of bravery, fear, camaraderie, and loss.

And they want to be heard.

The problem is, we often wait too long. We assume there will be time. We assume someone else is asking the questions. But once that voice falls silent, it’s gone for good.

In speaking with Donald, I learned not just about D-Day, rations, or regimental life; I learned about resilience, humility, and the quintessentially British tendency to crack a joke in the face of danger. I also saw how much it meant to him to be asked. To be valued. To know that his life and his memories still mattered to a country that sometimes forgets the cost of its freedom.

This is not about glorifying war. Most veterans, including Donald, are the first to say that war is hell. But remembering it truthfully, through the eyes of those who were there, is vital. It teaches us about the horrors of conflict, the weight of duty, and the price of peace.

As I reflect on the passing of Donald Rose, I think we owe him more than just a tribute. Let’s honour his legacy by committing to listen to those like him who are still with us. Reach out to a local veterans' group. Visit a care home. Record a conversation with a grandparent. Every story saved is a piece of living history preserved.

Because if we don’t listen now, we’ll find ourselves one day trying to reconstruct the past from silence. And that would be the greatest loss of all.

George Icke is a Reporter for LBC.

