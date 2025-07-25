Live Forever: Why Oasis Are More Than Just a Band, writes Johnny Vaughan

25 July 2025

Oasis have reunited for the first time in 16 years as the Gallagher brothers take to the stage.
Johnny Vaughan

By Johnny Vaughan

You don’t have to like Oasis.

They might not be your cup of tea. Maybe the songs don’t move you, the attitude rubs you the wrong way, or the Gallagher brothers’ swagger feels like a throwback too far. But to deny their cultural significance — to pretend they’re just another band from the 90s — is to misunderstand what they mean to people. Not just fans, but a generation. Several, now.

Because when you say Oasis don’t matter, you’re not just dismissing a band — you’re dismissing the feelings, memories, and lives of millions. You’re saying they were all mistaken. That somehow, the connection they felt was delusional. That their tears, their joy, their catharsis — wasn’t real.

But it was real. It is real.

It hit me properly on in Cardiff, stood in a stadium watching Liam Gallagher perform those songs again. The sheer emotional force that swept the crowd — it wasn’t just nostalgia, it was something deeper. Recognition. Reconnection. It felt like being reunited with a part of yourself you’d forgotten.

Oasis’s songs are stitched into our cultural fabric. As embedded as a nursery rhyme, as familiar as “Happy Birthday.” “Yellow Submarine” sits in that same space — songs that feel like they’ve always existed. They’re not just tracks on a playlist; they’re part of our national memory.

And perhaps nothing proves that more than what happened in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017. That horrific night had nothing to do with Oasis. It followed an Ariana Grande concert. But when people gathered in grief outside, laying flowers and comforting strangers, it wasn’t Ariana’s music that gave them a voice — it was Don’t Look Back in Anger. One person started singing it, then the crowd joined in. And for a moment, music did what politics and policy never could. It united. It comforted. It gave people the strength to carry on.

That’s not just about a band. That’s about something spiritual.

And then there’s Noel Gallagher. A man who doesn’t get nearly enough credit for what he’s achieved. Let’s not forget: Paul McCartney had Lennon. Mick Jagger had Keith Richards. Even Led Zeppelin were a unit. But Noel wrote that songbook alone. And if you judge singer-songwriters on the strength of their melodies, lyrics and emotional weight, Noel might just be the greatest of his generation.

Don’t take my word for it — Paul Weller and Macca have both said it. And frankly, if they’re handing out compliments, the rest of us should listen.

But Oasis were never about technical brilliance. They weren’t musos. They weren’t prodigies. They were blokes. Brothers, literally and figuratively. And when they played together, something bigger happened. Together, they became Oasis — something more than the sum of their parts. That’s why Liam or Noel performing the songs solo never quite lands the same. It’s like Superman in his Clark Kent suit.

That band came from nothing. Council estate lads with no formal training, a mum from a big Irish family trying to get by. That, more than any conservatoire graduate or prog-rock public schooler, is the sound of Britain. Raw, urgent, unpolished — and utterly unforgettable.

On that Friday night in Cardiff, they didn’t play anything past the third album. Just the classics. And the crowd wasn’t just made up of 40-somethings reliving their youth — there were kids there too, singing every word. It felt like a family reunion. Like a part of the country had come home.

Every year, on Radio X, we do the Best of British countdown. And almost every year, the same song takes the top spot. Live Forever. Because Oasis does. Their music endures. Their impact grows. They are, for many, the last great British rock band.

Dismiss them if you want. But know that when you do, you’re not just talking about a band. You’re talking about people’s memories, their moments of joy and heartbreak, their sense of self.

Oasis don’t just play songs. They mean something. And that’s why they’ll always matter.

________________

