London’s phone thieves are getting more brazen - why are we all looking the other way?

9 May 2025, 10:53

London’s phone thieves are getting more brazen - why are we all looking the other way?
London’s phone thieves are getting more brazen - why are we all looking the other way? Picture: Alamy
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Almost everyone I know has had their phone stolen in London - so why aren’t we doing anything about it?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I saw it happen just the other day. I was on the Tube after a long day at work when, in the space of a few seconds, a masked man sprinted through the carriage doors and snatched a phone straight out of the hands of a workman sitting nearby.

No warning. No subtlety. Just violence and speed.

To his credit, the man gave chase and somehow managed to wrestle his phone back. Most people wouldn’t be that lucky - or that brave.

This isn’t quiet pickpocketing anymore. It’s blatant, aggressive theft, often in front of a carriage full of witnesses, and almost always without consequences.

The numbers back it up. There were over 70,000 recorded phone thefts in London last year - that’s about 192 phones stolen every single day. One every eight minutes.

Earlier this week, I watched two tourists race up to a parked police car in bustling Chinatown after their phones had been snatched. They were shaken, breathless, desperate. The officers? Calm. No blue lights, no sirens and no urgency.

What’s happening across London isn’t some after-dark crime wave. These thefts are taking place in daylight, on crowded streets, and on the very public transport we rely on to get around safely.

The methods are becoming more targeted, more aggressive, and more shameless. Thieves on scooters are mounting pavements in broad daylight. Gangs are using distraction techniques in cafés, shops, and stations. On the Tube, phones are snatched just as the doors are closing - the perfect getaway.

This isn’t random opportunism - it’s organised and it’s lucrative. Stolen phones often end up overseas, sold on the black market for profit. There’s a supply chain behind it. A market. A system that’s quietly booming while most of us just hope we’re not next.

And it’s changing how people live in this city. Tourists are wary and locals are anxious. Fewer people take their phones out in public now - not to check a map, not to reply to a message, not even to choose a different song on the way home.

Londoners are adapting, but not in a good way. We’re adjusting our lives out of fear.

Is this the city we want to live in?

Because right now, it doesn’t feel like the capital of a country that takes crime seriously. It feels like a place where criminals operate freely and ordinary people are left to deal with the fallout.

We need police on the streets, not just in offices. We need tech companies to step up and make these phones harder to resell. And we need political leaders who see this for what it is - not a minor inconvenience, but a growing crisis.

If we don’t take this seriously now, we’re sending a clear message: London belongs to the thieves, and the rest of us are just passing through.

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Compensation delays for infected blood victims prolongs indescribable suffering.

Compensation delays for infected blood victims prolongs indescribable suffering

1 hour ago

Thomas and Friends’s lost pilot is a reminder of the lasting power of childhood television.

Thomas and Friends’ lost pilot is a reminder of the lasting power of childhood television

2 hours ago

The evidence is mounting that Labour’s Plan for Change is starting to deliver, and the economy is turning a corner after years of mismanagement under the Tories, Dan Tomlinson writes.

The US-UK trade deal will lower prices and improve living standards - this is proof Labour’s approach works

13 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Latest News

See more Latest News

A passenger Jet and Fire truck on the runway at Gatwick. Picture by James Boardman

Pilot 'mixing up his left and right' causes Gatwick shutdown and plane fire

Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the 2025 IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

IPL suspended amid India-Pakistan tensions as 10 British players race to fly home

UK households may be eligible for cost of living support vouchers through their local council.

UK households urged to check eligibility for new cost of living support worth £300

It’s never too late to take control of your finances.

Five of the easiest ways to start budgeting properly

Inspector Mark Connelly revealed that the estimated value of the tools they recovered at a recent car boot sale totalled nearly half a million pounds.

Met Police crackdown on tool theft, as force recovers half a million worth of tools at car boot sale
Kerry and her ex-partner, Mike Cosgrove

Record levels of non-fatal strangulation cases going to court as abuse survivor describes how ex 'tried to kill her'
Eli Sweeting has been missing in New Zealand since May 4.

British man, 25, missing for five days after solo New Zealand mountain hike

Mason Rist and mum, Nikki Knight

'You have to pay for your crime': Minister apologises as grieving mum demands crackdown after son's killer taunted family from jail
Catherine's rose which aims to name aims to raise awareness of the role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting people's mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.

A rose for a Princess! Stunning new flower named after Kate honouring her 'work highlighting nature'
'Kemi Badnoch needs to get over herself'

'Woo-hoo!’: LBC caller reacts to the US-UK trade deal