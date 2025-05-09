London’s phone thieves are getting more brazen - why are we all looking the other way?

London’s phone thieves are getting more brazen - why are we all looking the other way? Picture: Alamy

By Johnny Jenkins

Almost everyone I know has had their phone stolen in London - so why aren’t we doing anything about it?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I saw it happen just the other day. I was on the Tube after a long day at work when, in the space of a few seconds, a masked man sprinted through the carriage doors and snatched a phone straight out of the hands of a workman sitting nearby.

No warning. No subtlety. Just violence and speed.

To his credit, the man gave chase and somehow managed to wrestle his phone back. Most people wouldn’t be that lucky - or that brave.

This isn’t quiet pickpocketing anymore. It’s blatant, aggressive theft, often in front of a carriage full of witnesses, and almost always without consequences.

The numbers back it up. There were over 70,000 recorded phone thefts in London last year - that’s about 192 phones stolen every single day. One every eight minutes.

Earlier this week, I watched two tourists race up to a parked police car in bustling Chinatown after their phones had been snatched. They were shaken, breathless, desperate. The officers? Calm. No blue lights, no sirens and no urgency.

What’s happening across London isn’t some after-dark crime wave. These thefts are taking place in daylight, on crowded streets, and on the very public transport we rely on to get around safely.

The methods are becoming more targeted, more aggressive, and more shameless. Thieves on scooters are mounting pavements in broad daylight. Gangs are using distraction techniques in cafés, shops, and stations. On the Tube, phones are snatched just as the doors are closing - the perfect getaway.

This isn’t random opportunism - it’s organised and it’s lucrative. Stolen phones often end up overseas, sold on the black market for profit. There’s a supply chain behind it. A market. A system that’s quietly booming while most of us just hope we’re not next.

And it’s changing how people live in this city. Tourists are wary and locals are anxious. Fewer people take their phones out in public now - not to check a map, not to reply to a message, not even to choose a different song on the way home.

Londoners are adapting, but not in a good way. We’re adjusting our lives out of fear.

Is this the city we want to live in?

Because right now, it doesn’t feel like the capital of a country that takes crime seriously. It feels like a place where criminals operate freely and ordinary people are left to deal with the fallout.

We need police on the streets, not just in offices. We need tech companies to step up and make these phones harder to resell. And we need political leaders who see this for what it is - not a minor inconvenience, but a growing crisis.

If we don’t take this seriously now, we’re sending a clear message: London belongs to the thieves, and the rest of us are just passing through.

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk