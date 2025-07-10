Londoners deserve to feel safe – that means backing our police, not cutting them, writes Susan Hall

Londoners deserve to feel safe – that means backing our police, not cutting them, writes Susan Hall. Picture: LBC

By Susan Hall

Last night's tragic stabbing of a 30-year-old man outside of an hotel in Knightsbridge serves as yet another stark reminder of the crisis of crime gripping our capital.

This senseless violence in the West of London demonstrates that nowhere is safe from the wave of lawlessness that has swept across our city under Mayor Sadiq Khan's watch.

The brutal reality is that Londoners no longer feel safe or secure in our own city. From the bustling streets of Central London to quiet residential neighbourhoods like mine in Hatch End, fear has become the unwelcome companion of ordinary Londoners going about their daily lives.

When people are afraid to take out their mobile phones or wear a decent watch for fear of being mugged or worse, we have fundamentally failed as a society, and our politicians have let us down.

This deterioration in public safety comes as a result of the Mayor presiding over devastating cuts to our police force: up to 3,300 Metropolitan Police staff face redundancy because Khan refuses to properly fund our officers.

These aren't just numbers on a spreadsheet; they represent real officers who should be patrolling our streets, investigating crimes, and keeping our communities safe, and support staff who help them to do that job effectively.

The Conservative Group on the London Assembly put forward a sensible budget amendment earlier this year that would have made up this £200m funding shortfall and protected these vital staff - who we so desperately rely on to tackle the crime wave blanketing the city.

Shamefully, other parties on the Assembly rejected this proposal, choosing political point-scoring over public safety. They have effectively voted to make London less safe, abandoning the very people they were elected to serve.

The consequences of these decisions are playing out in real time across London. Criminal gangs operate with impunity, knowing that reduced police numbers mean less chance of being caught.

Anti-social behaviour blights our high streets and transport network. Violent crime continues to surge, with knife crime remaining stubbornly high despite years of promises from City Hall.

The economic implications are equally severe. London's reputation as a global city is being systematically undermined as people feel unsafe visiting.

Why would tourists choose to visit a city where they might be attacked outside their hotel? Why would businesses relocate to an area where their staff don't feel safe walking to work?

Why would families choose to raise their children in a city where playgrounds and parks have become no-go areas for antisocial behaviour?

The Mayor's response has been woefully inadequate. Instead of taking responsibility for his failures, Khan continues to blame everyone but himself - the economy that his Government have wrecked, the police, even Londoners themselves.

Meanwhile, crime statistics paint an increasingly grim picture that no amount of spin can disguise: that things are getting much, much worse.

What London needs is leadership that puts public safety first. We need a Mayor who will stand up for our police officers, not slash their numbers. We need proper funding for law enforcement, not endless excuses about budgetary constraints. We need a zero-tolerance approach to crime, not the soft-touch policies that have emboldened criminals.

The time for half-measures and platitudes has passed.

Khan must immediately reverse these catastrophic police cuts and provide the Met with the resources they need to do their job effectively.

He must go to his Government to secure additional funding rather than engaging in petty political disputes whilst Londoners pay the price with their belongings and their lives.

Our police officers deserve better support than they're currently receiving. They put their lives on the line every day to protect us, often facing abuse, violence, and bureaucratic obstacles that prevent them from doing their jobs properly. The least we can do is ensure they have adequate numbers and resources.

It's time for Khan to get a grip and deliver what London needs.

Susan Hall AM is the City Hall Conservative Leader

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “The Mayor’s thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the man who was senselessly killed in Knightsbridge last night. Knife crime has no place in our streets or communities and the Mayor is committed to doing all he can working with communities, the police and partners to keep Londoners safe.

“The Met have stepped up patrols in the local area and the Mayor urges anyone with any information to speak to them or call the police on 101. You can also do so anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. There is no honour in staying silent."