The rules that closed London's club are changing - just in time for summer

Picture: Alamy

By Justine Simons

For decades London’s nightlife has been renowned around the world.

From the Jazz clubs of the 50’s to the swinging 60’s, through Punk, Reggae, Disco and the New Romantics, to House, Jungle, Techo, Grime, Dubstep and Cabaret. Fantastic bars and great clubs have seen people dance through countless nights together, but in recent years it’s no secret that our nightlife has faced huge challenges.

The long-lasting impact of the pandemic, rising rents and business rates, staffing shortages and cost-of-living pressures have all hit businesses hard. Another huge factor has been licensing and many venues have found it difficult to stay open as late as they would like, with Londoners and visitors complaining about their favourite venues closing too early.

Licensing decisions are made by local councils but they impact London as a whole and they affect our global standing.

When New York institution the Blue Note wants to set up in London, it matters to our international reputation and we want to welcome them with open arms. It hasn’t been easy for them as they were initially unable to secure the ability to open past midnight, but as a jazz club opening late rather than cutting evenings short after ‘only one set’ was untenable.

But hope is on the horizon as the Government recently announced plans to grant the Mayor powers over strategic licensing. How will this help? It will mean the Mayor can take licensing decisions that matter to the capital and set an expectation for what should be approved.

Starting with a pilot, we’re very clear that we want to work closely with boroughs in the coming months to boost our nightlife, it has to be a ‘Team London’ effort. We’ve already encouraged boroughs to promote later opening hours and al fresco dining to make a summer to remember for everyone.

And good news just in, after reapplying for their licence the Blue Note has successfully secured later opening hours in the capital from Westminster Council. At City Hall we were proud to stand alongside them and support their application for the hours they needed – championing the establishment of this global brand in London as a symbol of confidence in our creative standing and a powerful endorsement of our vision for the city.

Alongside other global capitals from Tokyo to Rio, Shanghai to Sao Paulo, London will now have a Blue Note too. We can all look forward to a great, late night out at the new Blue Note at St Martin’s Lane, Covent Garden. The club that helped British jazz stars Jamie Cullum, Nubya Garcia and Ezra Collective on their way to fame will kick start the careers of many more talented musicians.

This is exactly what we need to see in London and a hopeful sign of what’s to come, so that Londoners and visitors can enjoy the very best music into the early hours, rather than heading home.

The reason people gravitate to our city is the breadth and dynamism of our culture, hospitality and nightlife. Not to mention the £28 billion it generates for our economic contribution and the 1.3 million people it employs. But more than all of that, dancing under the moon to inspiring music is the soul food we all need right now, so let’s cherish and support our vital nightlife.

Justine Simons is London's Deputy Mayor for Culture & Creative Industries.

