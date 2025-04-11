London’s nightlife needs support, not more control from a mayor who’s failed on crime and hospitality

By Cllr Paul Swaddle OBE

Last week LBC reported that the Labour Government is considering giving the Mayor of London new powers to call in licensing applications in areas regarded as important to the night-time economy.

The reasoning for the pilot was cloaked in the excuse that it will help the hospitality sector grow and remove “burdensome red tape”.

That red tape is actually the Licensing Act 2003 which transferred licensing decisions from magistrates to local authorities.

To some this is yet another blatant power grab by Mayor Khan, who seems content to bypass local democracy and make decisions on the type of premises and how long they can open for, ignoring the views of local people and disregarding council’s policies.

No one can deny the challenges the hospitality industry has faced since the pandemic, perhaps nowhere more so than Central London.

But will giving Mayor Khan increased powers on licensing help? His track record to date is questionable. Crime for example has surged under his tenure, particularly in central London where phone snatching and pickpocketing in Westminster rose by a staggering 33% last year.

It is hard to highlight what Sir Sadiq has done for the hospitality industry since he was elected in 2016?

One also struggles to think what his previously appointed Night Tzar, Amy Lame, achieved on her reported £132,000 salary during her eight years in the role.

Rather than transferring powers from councils to the London Mayor there is much the government should do instead to support the hospitality industry including reversing the increase in National Insurance Employer contributions; reforming the business rates system; and encourage more young people to consider a career in hospitality.

These moves would make a real difference rather than tinkering with local democracy.

Cllr Paul Swaddle OBE is the Leader of the Conservative Group at Labour-led Westminster City Council

