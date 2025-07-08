Today the country lost a great patriot and I lost a great friend, writes Nadhim Zahawi

8 July 2025, 13:39

Nadhim Zahawi - Lord Tebbit
Today the country lost a great patriot and I lost a great friend, writes Nadhim Zahawi. Picture: Alamy
Nadhim Zahawi

By Nadhim Zahawi

Today the country lost a great patriot, the Conservative Party lost a great leader, and I lost a great friend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Norman Tebbit was the first amongst his cohort to congratulate me on my selection as an MP back in 2010, and he was a frequent strong supporter ever since. I shall miss the frequent meetings, and will forever admire the deep love of Britain and its prosperity that characterised every single interaction with him.

Official obituaries will chart the incredible journey he undertook, and the way he brought both muscle and heart to the Thatcher Revolution that saved this country in the 1980s. What I want to focus on is one story that summed up the great man I was proud to know. Norman invited me on a shoot with several of his friends, and I learned that he was an unbelievably good shot. Much as in politics, he didn’t miss.

I asked him what his secret was. “I call every target Tony or Gordon and I always hit them”. Politically incorrect, funny, with an underlying steel, it summed up almost everything about the man.

But not quite everything.

After a day in the field, when we returned to our families for dinner, I watched the way he tended to his beloved wife, Margaret Tebbit. He was so gentle, so utterly in love and so diligent in the way that he cared for her, even decades after the disgusting IRA attack that left her so injured.

That was Norman Tebbit – ferocious enough as Party Chairman to dominate the media agenda from Sunday mornings right through the week; and gentle enough to be a caring, compassionate husband. Far from the leather jacketed caricature as seen on Spitting Image, he was a deeply intelligent, capable organiser who was dedicated to his country, his party, his family. Norman Tebbit set the standard to which all subsequent Chairmen of the Party, not to mention all members of the cabinet, should aspire in their loyalty, seriousness, and capability to just get things done.

His great colleague and ideological ally Margaret Thatcher once joked of Willie Whitelaw that every prime minister needs a willy; I think every prime minister needs a Norman Tebbit. May he rest in peace, and be reunited with his beloved wife.

________________

Nadhim Zahawi is a former Conservative minister and MP for Stratford-on-Avon.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Woman at work

Protecting women from sexual harassment in work is not good enough - here's why....

30 mins ago

Brian Eno joined fellow Patriotic Millionaires including Julia Davis at Houses of Parliament to demand more tax from the rich.

I’m a millionaire and I’d be proud to pay a wealth tax - 80% of millionaires agree with me

44 mins ago

Britain’s biggest defence gap? Brainpower, not bombs - UK’s skills shortage puts security at risk

Britain’s biggest defence gap? Brainpower, not bombs - UK’s skills shortage puts security at risk

3 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

British Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers a speech unveiling Labour's plans to "rewire" the NHS

Public finances on ‘unsustainable’ path due to spending promises, says OBR

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah arrives at the AXA Training Centre, Liverpool. The club, as well as fans have been in mourning after Diogo Jota's death

Liverpool players report for pre-season following Diogo Jota's funeral

A building on fire

Arsonists guilty of attack on Ukraine-linked warehouse for Wagner Group

Decorative graves where pets have been interred are pictured at the Pet Cemetery in Holywell, north Wales, on August 12, 2022.

Where you live and your risk of dying prematurely ‘clearly linked’, study finds

Friends turned rivals: Cameron Norrie and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the quarter-finals

Wimbledon 2025: Who is in the quarter-finals?

The three girls killed in Southport have been named

Public asked not to lay flowers to mark a year on from Southport attack

The union has said that resident doctors need a pay uplift of 29.2% to reverse “pay erosion” since 2008/09.

Junior doctors vote in favour of strike action - as NHS could face six months of disruption
Protestors outside the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at the International Dispute Resolution Centre, London.

Horizon scandal drove 13 postmasters to take their own lives - as damning inquiry ‘shows full scale of horror’
x

King Charles seen with red eye as Palace explains monarch's appearance during Macron state visit
Emmanuel Macron kisses the Princess of Wales' hand

French President Emmanuel Macron kisses the Princess of Wales’ hand as three-day state visit begins