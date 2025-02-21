Luis Rubiales' conviction shows that abuse is never just 'part of the game' - now we must empower girls to believe it

Luis Rubiales' conviction shows that abuse is never just 'part of the game' - now we must empower girls to believe it. Picture: Alamy

By Jane Kenyon

Luis Rubiales' conviction is a turning point for us all.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After the 2023 World Cup final, Luis Rubiales was found guilty of kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent and was handed a fine of over €10,000, just over £8,000. This case dominated headlines in Spain and sparked global outrage. It forces us to reexamine how we treat our young women both on and off the pitch.

For too long, the abuse of power has been brushed aside as just part of the game. When incidents like this are shown on television, it risks sending the wrong message to our young girls – that their personal space does not matter. This is simply not acceptable.

Our schools need to do more. Headteachers and educators must actively promote respect and consent alongside academic learning. Every school should be a safe haven where young girls understand that their voices are important and that they have every right to stand up against abuse. Creating an environment where girls feel empowered to speak out is the first step towards lasting change.

The private sector also has a key role to play. This issue is not just for parents or schools to tackle; it affects our entire society, including the world of work. When young women enter the workforce, companies benefit from their unique talents and perspectives. By investing in community initiatives and working alongside organisations that champion equality, businesses can help build a future where every young woman is truly valued.

Finally, our policymakers must back their words with action and funding. We often hear pledges of support for women and girls, but without real financial commitment, these promises remain empty. Genuine change requires investment in programmes that protect and empower our young women.

Rubiales' conviction should mark a watershed moment in sport and society. It is a call for immediate, concerted action to ensure our daughters grow up in a world that respects their rights and protects their dignity.

My fear, and my experience, tells me it will not be.

________________

Jane Kenyon is the founder of Girls Out Loud, a social enterprise on a mission to raise the aspirations of teenage girls in the UK.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk