Macron, monarchy and the modern pomp of diplomacy – why state visits are Britain’s soft touch in a hard world

Why Emmanuel Macron’s state visit proves royal pageantry still packs a diplomatic punch. Picture: Alamy

By Dr Tim Ellis-Dale

White tie and tails, ball gowns and tiaras: the state visit of Emmanuel Macron to the United Kingdom last week might look it belongs in another century.

But on closer inspection, there is also something strikingly modern about state visits. In many ways, these ceremonial events are products of a world shaped by mass media and mass politics.

State visits are, after all, heavily photographed, filmed, live-streamed and shared on social media. Republics are, indeed, just as capable as monarchies of grand spectacle.

President Macron has himself signalled a desire for a ‘Jupiterian’ presidency.

Today, Britain can no longer count on economic or military power to achieve its foreign policy objectives. But the royal family still provides the nation with considerable soft power: that is, the ability to persuade, rather than coerce, through culture, language, and imagery.

Anglo-French relations have always been complex. For much of their history, the two nations have been ‘old enemies.’ Even since the Entente Cordiale in 1904, French presidents and British prime ministers have not always seen eye to eye. Nonetheless, relations between the two remain mutually important.

Both states are the only nuclear powers in Western Europe, and they each have one of the largest economies and populations on the continent. Both are also at the heart of the European migrant crisis.

This state visit is a sign of increasing closeness om the face of the rise of China, the threat posed by Russia, and uncertainty about the United States’ commitment to the ‘special relationship’.

State visits serve at least three functions. First, they can improve relationships between individual heads of state and government, offering a level of one-on-one attention not possible in other settings.

The more relaxed social events of a state visit can often facilitate the informal talks which pave the way for more formal agreements down the line.

Secondly, they can improve how the populations of both states perceive each other - which is useful if public support is needed for a new international agreement.

Lastly, they can send a message to ‘third countries’: a display of strength and solidarity to opponents, and a signal that may make wavering allies feel jealous.

Macron has himself expressed a deep admiration for the royal family. There is much that the French appreciate in English culture, with Shakespeare enjoying enduring popularity; a private viewing of the Bard’s plays will no doubt have gone down well with the Macrons.

The King, in turn, has also shown a great affection for all things French. During the visit, he wore a blue corn flower, as a mark of respect for French servicemen and women killed during the two World Wars.

Brigitte Macron, the Queen, and the Princess of Wales also presented a united front at the banquet, wearing blue, white and red respectively. In an increasingly uncertain world, a public image of unity between the ‘best of frenemies’ remains a powerful and vital symbol.

Dr Tim Ellis-Dale is a Senior Lecturer in History at Teesside University

