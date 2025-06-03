What is the ‘tip’ that has led to yet another search for Madeleine McCann? Maybe it’s time to just stop

By Stephen Rigley

'It’s now or never,' a German police source said as they begin a fresh search near the home of the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that we would all love nothing more than to close the Madeleine McCann case and allow her family to finally bring her home.

But what new information has now come to light that justifies a fresh search of these paths, wells, and ruins?

What is different now compared to the multitude of new leads and searches that have been carried out since Madeleine went missing from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz 18 years ago?

Police say that, because they are now equipped with ground-penetrating radar, they can scan up to 15 feet below the surface.

Can that honestly make a difference? Assuming for a moment that a body is there, would it really be buried that deep?

This week’s search is the first in Portugal in more than two years—when German and Portuguese officers combed a remote dam that prime suspect Christian Brückner had reportedly called his “little paradise.”

Prior to that, there was a search in 2020. Scotland Yard undertook a massive search of Luz in 2014 while following up on their theory that Madeleine died during a break-in and that burglars hid her body nearby.

Despite the use of sniffer dogs trained in detecting bodies and ground-penetrating radar, that search also failed to produce any evidence pointing to the youngster’s whereabouts.

What we see is a string of investigations that have produced little more than dead ends and have squandered millions in public funding across three countries.

It is clear that German authorities are desperate to keep prime suspect Christian Brückner in prison. He is currently behind bars for rape but is due to be released in September after being acquitted of unrelated sex offences last October.

Brückner spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time Madeleine vanished.

He has always denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance. Madeleine, who was three years old at the time, vanished on May 3, 2007, while her family was on holiday.

What happened to her has remained in the public consciousness ever since. In the UK, earlier this year, ministers approved more than £100,000 in additional funding for Operation Grange—the dedicated Met taskforce trying to find out what happened to her.

In 2011, when Operation Grange was launched by then-Home Secretary Theresa May, the British government was under pressure to solve the case once and for all. Yet here we are in 2025, with nothing but speculation, conjecture, and a massive bill to show for it.

Since its inception, Operation Grange has swallowed up £13.2 million of public money.

Currently, it is understood that three police officers and one civilian member of staff are working on the case. What exactly are they doing?

Most missing person cases do not receive this level of interest or financial support.

When can we say enough is enough?

The hunt for Madeleine has become one of the longest-running—and costliest—missing person investigations in modern history.

I wonder how the McCanns feel about this latest search.

The then two-year-old twins who were in the bedroom with Madeleine when she vanished are now grown up, and every failed lead—every dead end—must add to the sense of helplessness and frustration that has hung over Kate and Gerry since 2007.

And in the public mood, a family that once inspired global sympathy is now met with mixed reactions, often due to the perception that this case has overshadowed other equally tragic disappearances.

Hope is a powerful emotion, and we would all love to see closure in this case.

But—and I dearly hope I am wrong—every new tip and every search ends nowhere, leaving us with the distinct feeling that we are no closer to finding Madeleine than we were in 2007.

Perhaps it is time to confront the unsettling realisation that justice may never come.

