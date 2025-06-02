Magistrates are the backbone of our justice system – and we need more of them, writes Lord Ponsonby

By Lord Ponsonby

This Volunteers’ Week (2–8 June) is a chance for us all to pause and reflect on the millions of people across the UK who give their time to help others.

For me, it’s also a moment to shine a spotlight on a group of volunteers who are absolutely vital to the functioning of our justice system: magistrates.

I know the value of this role first-hand. I served as a magistrate for almost 20 years while running my own business. I applied originally because I wanted to work with young people in the justice system. But I quickly learned that to do that, I first had to spend time hearing adult cases – a process that deepened my understanding of justice, fairness, and the responsibility we carry when we take on this role.

I was inspired to volunteer, like so many others, because I wanted to make a difference to the lives of young people. My children were thriving at the time, enjoying playing their part in after-school clubs, while other children, through no fault of their own, did not have the same opportunities and some of them ended up getting into trouble.

I wanted to help those members of society and being a magistrate gave me a real chance to do that.

It taught me about listening, about measured decision-making, and above all, about the importance of empathy and integrity in justice. Now, as the minister responsible for magistrate recruitment, I have the privilege of supporting and promoting this vital part of our judiciary.

Magistrates’ courts deal with over 90% of criminal cases in England and Wales – everything from minor theft to more serious offences. The magistracy is truly the bedrock of our justice system. Yet what makes it remarkable is that every single magistrate is a volunteer.

You may live next door to a magistrate. You may work with a magistrate. And you may not even know it.

Quite simply, we need more people to step forward. There’s never been a more pressing time. The courts backlog remains a challenge, and public trust in justice is only maintained when people see fairness, transparency and representation in the system.

We need magistrates who reflect the communities they serve – people from all walks of life bringing different perspectives and lived experiences to the courtroom. From teachers to electricians, chefs to stay-at-home parents, we welcome anyone aged 18 to 74 who can give at least 13 days a year for five years, plus training.

The benefits go both ways. Employers often tell me how much their staff grow from being magistrates – developing leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills that carry through into the workplace. Even here at the Ministry of Justice, we support staff who want to take up the role – because we believe in practising what we preach.

I’ve seen first-hand how proud people are to be magistrates. They know they’re making decisions that affect lives – decisions that must be fair, responsible and made with care. They rise to that responsibility with professionalism and compassion.

So during this Volunteers’ Week, I want to thank the thousands of magistrates already serving in courts up and down the country. Your work matters. And I want to urge anyone thinking about volunteering to consider this path.

It’s not just a civic duty – it’s a profound opportunity to give something back, to make your community safer and fairer, and to help shape a justice system that works for everyone.

________________

Lord Ponsonby is the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Justice.

