The Manhattan shooting is a stark reminder of sport’s hidden concussion crisis

31 July 2025, 10:45 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 10:48

The Manhattan shooting is a stark reminder of sport’s hidden concussion crisis.
The Manhattan shooting is a stark reminder of sport’s hidden concussion crisis. Picture: Alamy
Judith McMinn

By Judith McMinn

In the aftermath of the recent Manhattan shooting, attention has understandably focused on the tragedy itself.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But amid the shock and grief, a note left behind by the young man responsible references his years playing American football and his battle with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive neurodegenerative disease, forcing an uncomfortable and urgent conversation about the long-term impact of repeated head trauma in sports across the world.

The case has cast a harsh and necessary spotlight on the growing crisis around brain injury in sport. The risks of head impacts are real and not specific to professionals or elite athletes. This young man had never played beyond high school, and evidence proves this is enough to damage the brain. Despite mounting evidence, many sporting governing authorities continue to downplay or ignore the dangers of repetitive head impacts, promoting outdated and ineffective safety equipment and failing to act on the science that has been available for years.

CTE is a progressive brain disease associated with memory loss, depression, aggression and, in some cases, suicide. It is not the result of a single collision, but of the cumulative effect of thousands of small-force impacts (sub-concussions) to the head that occur routinely in contact and collision sports. These sub-concussive impacts produce no symptoms of a concussion, adversely affect memory, the ability to focus, learn and think as well as behaviour but over time, they can cause irreversible brain damage.

What is most alarming is how early this damage begins. A single season of high school rugby can expose a young player to more than 1,500 sub-concussions to the head.

None of this is to say that we should steer young people away from sport. Participation in sport has enormous physical, mental, and social benefits, but we cannot expect athletes or parents to make informed choices when the information they need is not communicated clearly or consistently.

The technology to reduce the damaging effects of head impacts already exists, yet progress remains slow. What is lacking is the leadership and urgency to make meaningful change. Governing bodies, schools, and clubs must take responsibility for updating safety standards, permitting protective equipment and improving education around brain health beyond concussion identification and management.

Parents, schools and sports organisations must ask harder questions and demand better answers around brain protection. We would never tolerate this level of uncertainty or inaction when it comes to other forms of injury. It is time the brain received the same level of care and attention as it currently does for teeth and shins. The Manhattan tragedy is a painful reminder of what can happen when we ignore the warning signs. The science is there, and the evidence is growing. We can’t wait for more lives to be lost before we act.

________________

Judith McMinn is the CEO and founder of the innovative sports safety start-up, Rezon.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The Commonwealth holds the key to breaking China’s mineral stranglehold

The Commonwealth holds the key to breaking China’s mineral stranglehold

1 hour ago

Healthier products won’t solve Britain’s diet crisis alone.

Healthier products won’t solve Britain’s diet crisis alone

2 hours ago

We all know that being online offers teens countless opportunities, but we also know that safety is paramount to realising these opportunities, writes Ali Law.

Empowering families and ensuring online safety will enable teens to thrive on TikTok

18 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A boy preparing, measuring and mixing ingredients in a GCSE food class

Exam board faces £350,000 fine after more than 1,500 students received wrong GCSE results

Adult sites have brought in age checks to stop children accessing them

Investigation launched into four firms that run 34 adult websites over online safety act age checks

Passengers at Heathrow during the delays yesterday

Holidaymakers face days of chaos and may not get compensation after air traffic control meltdown

Protesters descended on Waterlooville, Hampshire, over lans to house migrants in a new development.

Anti-migrant protesters descend on Hampshire town as fears of summer unrest continue to mount

Wes Streeting says striking doctors 'will lose a war with this government'.

Wes Streeting warns striking doctors 'will lose a war with this government'

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan speaks with police officers during a walkabout in the West End of London alongside Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

Met Police to double use of live facial recognition in crackdown on 'wanted offenders' and 'registered sex offenders'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus, flu or measles vaccine concept. Medic, doctor, nurse, health practitioner vaccinates teenage boy with vaccine in syringe. She is wearing

Parents urged to prioritise vaccine catch-ups as measles cases remain high

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London.

'I would have met Epstein if I was older', Nigel Farage tells LBC

Performers have told LBC rising costs of performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival are being exacerbated by the city council's short-term let licensing law.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival 'at risk' as council 'not enforcing' controversial law

Gilligan is now in a relationship with model Taia Tulher, and the pair are expecting their first child together soon

Top TV comedian secretly fathers love child – and another baby is on the way

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show.

VPNs make Online Safety Act useless, Farage tells grieving father whose son was blackmailed into taking his own life
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney (left) and Birmingham City co-owner Tom Brady

Tom Brady says Birmingham must keep spending as they aim to stay above Wrexham

Emma Raducanuafter point in first set against Peyton Stearns

Emma Raducanu eases into third round in Montreal

A man sits in a chair as he speaks to a female nurse

Trial assesses blood test that could detect 10 cancers in earliest stages

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

DIY influencer rings in to explain how he makes a living

DIY influencer rings in to explain how he makes a living