During my breakdown, they just handed me a leaflet – mental health support is still failing

By Daniel O'Reilly aka Dapper Laughs

I want to believe the UK's mental health crisis is finally turning a corner – but right now, it feels like we're stuck – screaming for help in a system that's barely listening.

Yes, there's more funding and new services. But ask anyone who's struggling, and they'll tell you: the crisis isn't easing. It's exploding.

More than 1 in 5 adults in England are living with a mental health condition. In 2023, 7,055 lives were lost to suicide. That's 19 people a day.

People with families & futures - gone. I was one of those people, when I walked into a hospital during a mental breakdown I was handed a leaflet.

We're not just talking about a few bad days. Over 5 million people in the UK are facing what experts call "multi-stress" – financial pressure, poor health, unstable housing – all hitting at once. It's exhausting & soul-breaking.

I've been there. I've battled addiction & faced down my own demons. That's why I started M.A.T.E (Men & Their Emotions) – first as a Facebook group, now a charity.

What began as a small space to talk has grown into 55,000 men supporting each other. Now we're funding therapy, dry houses & crisis care for those who can't afford it or don't know where to turn.

I believe every person's mental health matters – but I know men frequently still suffer in silence. Working-class lads who were taught to "man up."

The dads, sons, brothers, and mates who never speak up until it's too late. 77% of men experience anxiety, stress, or depression – but 40% have never told anyone. That silence is deadly.

Men need to understand that it's not weak to speak up, it's powerful, and more conversation is needed around the negative impact of alcohol and drugs as a coping mechanism.

We're not turning a corner yet – but we can.

And if we want to save lives, we must.

My M.A.T.E Facebook group is a safe space for men to talk freely and seek real lived advice, you can post anonymously about whatever you are going through, come & join the conversation.

By Daniel O'Reilly aka Dapper Laughs - Founder of Men And Their Emotions Charity.

Stand Up Comedy for M.A.T.E’S is on July 18th at Indigo at The O2 – Tickets are available here

To find out more about M.A.T.E www.menandtheiremotions.org.uk