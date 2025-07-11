During my breakdown, they just handed me a leaflet – mental health support is still failing

11 July 2025, 09:40

I was just handed a leaflet during a breakdown – our mental health system is still broken
I was just handed a leaflet during a breakdown – our mental health system is still broken. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Daniel O'Reilly aka Dapper Laughs

By Daniel O'Reilly aka Dapper Laughs

I want to believe the UK's mental health crisis is finally turning a corner – but right now, it feels like we're stuck – screaming for help in a system that's barely listening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yes, there's more funding and new services. But ask anyone who's struggling, and they'll tell you: the crisis isn't easing. It's exploding.

More than 1 in 5 adults in England are living with a mental health condition. In 2023, 7,055 lives were lost to suicide. That's 19 people a day.

People with families & futures - gone. I was one of those people, when I walked into a hospital during a mental breakdown I was handed a leaflet.

We're not just talking about a few bad days. Over 5 million people in the UK are facing what experts call "multi-stress" – financial pressure, poor health, unstable housing – all hitting at once. It's exhausting & soul-breaking.

I've been there. I've battled addiction & faced down my own demons. That's why I started M.A.T.E (Men & Their Emotions) – first as a Facebook group, now a charity.

What began as a small space to talk has grown into 55,000 men supporting each other. Now we're funding therapy, dry houses & crisis care for those who can't afford it or don't know where to turn.

I believe every person's mental health matters – but I know men frequently still suffer in silence. Working-class lads who were taught to "man up."

The dads, sons, brothers, and mates who never speak up until it's too late. 77% of men experience anxiety, stress, or depression – but 40% have never told anyone. That silence is deadly.

Men need to understand that it's not weak to speak up, it's powerful, and more conversation is needed around the negative impact of alcohol and drugs as a coping mechanism.

We're not turning a corner yet – but we can.

And if we want to save lives, we must.

My M.A.T.E Facebook group is a safe space for men to talk freely and seek real lived advice, you can post anonymously about whatever you are going through, come & join the conversation.

____________________________

By Daniel O'Reilly aka Dapper Laughs - Founder of Men And Their Emotions Charity.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us, email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Stand Up Comedy for M.A.T.E’S is on July 18th at Indigo at The O2 – Tickets are available here

To find out more about M.A.T.E www.menandtheiremotions.org.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Half of disabled children are missing out on play – that must change

Half of disabled children are missing out on play – that must change

3 hours ago

Angela Rayner has hailed the new English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill

Labour was elected to deliver change and our English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill will do just that

17 hours ago

Beyond the banquet: why Camilla’s tiara did more for Britain than any briefing note

Beyond the banquet: Why Camilla’s tiara did more for Britain than any briefing note

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo dated 23/4/2022 of passengers queue to check-in bags in departures at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, west London.

Heathrow pledges five-minute queues by 2031 - as airport unveils £10 billion investment plan
PinkPantheress reveals she's banned from Sainsbury's stores across UK

PinkPantheress reveals she's banned from every Sainsbury's store in UK

Julian McMahon's cause of death has been revealed.

Hollywood actor Julian McMahon's cause of death revealed

Yvette Cooper on LBC

'It's too easy to work illegally in the UK', says Yvette Cooper as she vows to take phones from boat migrants
Justin Bieber has released his seventh album.

Justin Bieber surprises fans by releasing seventh studio album

People sheltered under brightly coloured parasols as the hot afternoon sun blazed down at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis on the hottest day of the year so far.

Brits braced for 32C weekend scorcher as hosepipe bans begin with summer’s third heatwave gripping nation
The UK economy contracted by 0.1% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics.

UK economy shrinks for second month in a row - in blow to Rachel Reeves

A lipreader has revealed to LBC what Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Rachel Reeves and Eric Lombard were laughing about in the Downing Street garden.

Lipreader reveals what Starmer, Macron and Reeves were joking about in Downing Street garden at UK-France summit
Britain's King Charles III meets volunteers during his visit to the Walmer RNLI Lifeboat Station in Walmer

King asks if RNLI volunteers ‘get a lot’ of small boats callouts during visit

Watch Again: Shelagh Fogarty is joined by Health Secretary Wes Streeting to take your calls

Call the Cabinet: Shelagh Fogarty is joined by Wes Streeting to take your calls