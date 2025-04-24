Miliband says the UK can lead on energy security – today’s summit is his time to deliver

Miliband says the UK can lead on energy security – today’s summit is his time to deliver. Picture: Alamy

By Dr Mann Virdee

Energy security has never been more important.

The world is an increasingly volatile place. Turbulence continues to shake global energy markets, which have suffered heavy disruption since the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine. This has renewed focus on securing energy supply chains and improving resilience.

The Government and the International Energy Agency will today co-host the Summit on the Future of Energy Security in London. With over 60 countries set to attend, the UK has an opportunity to step up and show leadership on both energy security and climate change.

In a world grappling with both a rapidly warming planet and precarious energy security, the traditional model of setting emissions targets alone falls short. But the UK has a powerful strategic advantage: deep scientific and technological expertise.

By strategically leveraging this science and technology arsenal, the UK can champion a new paradigm – one linking climate ambition and energy resilience, driven by practical innovation and collaborative deployment.

Britain’s leadership potential isn’t just wishful thinking. The commitment to Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) shows how the UK can tackle industrial emissions while potentially unlocking low-carbon hydrogen and CO2 storage services.

At the same time, renewed focus on nuclear power, particularly Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), promises a reliable, low-carbon baseload, reducing reliance on volatile global fuel markets. Although the UK has been slow to seize this opportunity, it has since worked to remedy this.

And the UK’s pioneering work developing the UK’s first prototype fusion energy plant through the STEP programme shows a commitment to revolutionary clean energy solutions. Underpinning all these technologies is London's global leadership in green finance, crucial for mobilising the capital required for the green transition.

The UK’s strength in science and technology enables Britain to forge a new climate leadership model built on three pillars.

First, innovation for resilience and decarbonisation. Britain’s investments in areas such as advanced nuclear aren’t just about cutting emissions; they're about building a secure, domestically sourced energy system that is less vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.

Second, collaborative deployment and market creation. The UK’s experience and technologies can be shared internationally, fostering global markets for clean energy solutions and amplifying Britain’s impact through partnerships.

Third, integrating policy, regulation, and finance can offer valuable blueprints for creating the enabling ecosystems needed to translate technological potential into real-world impact.

Today’s summit can be a strategic inflection point, helping the UK to redefine climate and energy security leadership for a more complex and volatile era.

Dr Mann Virdee is Senior Research Fellow (Science, Technology, and Economics) at the Council on Geostrategy.

