I used to avoid talking about money - now I know it makes me a better dad

By Paul Rhodes

With one in three dads feeling out of control of their finances, talking openly can help break the stigma around money struggles.

As a dad, you want to give your children everything you possibly can, so I do feel pressure to fulfil the 'breadwinner’ role.

Parents face an endless list of expenses. Nursery fees turn into breakfast and after-school clubs as children grow. So it’s no surprise that research shows only one in three dads feel in control of their finances, and one in five men feel anxious about money.

It can be incredibly hard as a dad to hold your hands up and say if you are struggling with your finances, but one thing we promote at MaPS is how beneficial it is to talk about money.

That’s why I ecourage people to explore MoneyHelper. It offers tools that anyone can use — from a budgeting tool to guidance for new parents and childcare costs.

It can certainly feel like a taboo subject, and with men there can also be a stigma around not talking about it – possibly due to the way we were brought up or societal expectations.

But it’s so vital we do, as talking about money offers opportunities to help and support each other, eases pressures, and can reduce strain on relationships.

It helps to talk to anyone, but speaking with another dad who understands the pressures of parenting can be even more beneficial. And remember, you’re probably not the only one struggling.

Around Father’s Day, when there's more focus on men and dads, take the opportunity to start a conversation.

One way to break the generational taboo that you shouldn’t talk about money is to do so with your children.

MaPS research shows that children start learning about money between the ages of three and seven. It’s never too early – or too late – to open up this conversation.

Things are changing. There is more support out there for men and dads than ever before. Just remember: you’re not alone, and there are people and organisations offering support if you want it.

Paul Rhodes is Senior Manager at the Money and Pensions Service, founder of Fathercraft UK and father of two.

