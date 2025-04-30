MPs must close the legal loophole allowing parents to hit their children

By Chris Sherwood

At the NSPCC, we have long been campaigning for an end to the physical punishment of children.

Legal changes have already come into effect in Scotland and Wales, but these calls are yet to be heard in England and Northern Ireland.

We are not alone in our concerns. This week, we revealed new polling of safeguarding professionals in England which showed that the majority - including 90% of social workers - believe a change in the law is needed to end the physical punishment of children.

They are also telling us that this legal loophole is making it harder for them to safeguard children than it should be. In an already challenging and demanding profession, social workers need clear legislation that helps rather than hinders their efforts to protect children from harm.

Following the horrific case of Sara Sharif’s murder last year, her father told Police he had ‘legally punished’ his daughter for being naughty. While the abuse she experienced would have always been unlawful, his contemptible claim highlights the problem with the current law around physical punishment: so long as the ‘reasonable punishment’ defence exists, children’s safety will be open to interpretation.

Sadly, this case is not unique. There are a number of recent safeguarding practice reviews, involving children who have come to significant harm, which highlight that the current law around physical punishment is making professionals’ jobs of assessing and responding to risk more difficult.

When we launched our petition to end physical punishment, we were flooded with personal testimony from adults who’d experienced this as children.

There is a wealth of research showing why physical punishment is ineffective in managing children’s behaviour, and how it can be detrimental to their wellbeing. It can be particularly associated with depression, anxiety, increased aggression and anti-social behaviour, and the negative effects can extend into adulthood.

In my new role as CEO of the NSPCC, I’ve made it a priority to apply as much pressure as possible to politicians so the highly problematic defence of ‘reasonable punishment’ is finally scrapped across the whole of the UK. Because let’s be clear, it is never reasonable to physically harm a child.

There is no clear definition of reasonable punishment. Where do we draw the line between lawful punishment and unlawful abuse? The law as it stands leaves too much room for interpretation of how parents can physically discipline their children. This is simply not acceptable.

This sentiment is shared by an increasing percentage of the population, with, at the last count, more than two-thirds backing political action at Westminster to end physical punishment of children. It is widely recognised that England and Northern Ireland are behind the curve on this issue.

In England, the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is currently making its way through Parliament, and we believe this offers a vital opportunity to deal with this issue once and for all.

An amendment to the Bill removing the ‘reasonable punishment’ defence from the law cannot come quickly enough. It is now time for our politicians to step up to the plate and deliver positive change, provide clarity to parents and social workers and, most importantly, better protect our children from harm.

Chris Sherwood is CEO at the NSPCC.

