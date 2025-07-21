Music should build bridges – not call for death

21 July 2025, 14:18

Music should build bridges – not call for death, writes musician Kobi Farhi.
Music should build bridges – not call for death, writes musician Kobi Farhi. Picture: Alamy

By Kobi Farhi

Like many other Israelis, I was horrified but ultimately unsurprised by the scenes from this year’s Glastonbury festival in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As an artist who has spent my entire career using music to build bridges and friendship that can lead to peace between Israel and the Muslim world, it is deeply upsetting that a music festival is used as a backdrop for promoting hate and violence. Where my colleagues and I chose dialogue and extending a hand to our fellow musicians across the region, Kneecap and Bob Vylan sadly prefer division.

I was born and grew up in Jaffa, just to the north of Tel Aviv. A mixed city where Jews and Arabs live together, I was raised listening to classical Arabic music as well as more modern pop from our neighbours in Lebanon and Egypt. Even the religious music of the synagogue reflected the Arab and Muslim countries from which our parents and grandparents immigrated to Israel.

For my family and me, that was the Balkans. These childhood influences were eventually realised and fused with metal when I started the band Orphaned Land in 1991 with my colleagues, bringing chants and melodies from their Libyan and Tunisian grandparents. Since then our music has reflected a combination of more traditional death metal with Arabic, Turkish, Persian, and traditional Jewish sacred poems.

In autumn 2013, we toured Europe with a Palestinian band (Khalas). As much as our concerns together, it was a very clear statement that peaceful coexistence is possible and should be celebrated. Our song Sapari is an ode to Yemeni Judeo-Arabic poetry, and a concert in Turkey allowed us to join and perform for friends and fans from Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Bahrain, and Morocco.

We are not alone in using our music as a bridge to the Arab world. The Abraham Accords have allowed Israeli artists to collaborate with counterparts in signatory countries, and Ziv Yehezkel poignantly sang the Emirati national anthem to celebrate normalisation between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi in September 2020.

So, when we have shown that Israeli artists have started to bring people together and build elusive peace between Jews and Muslims, the likes of Kneecap and Bob Vylan stand for the polar opposite. Within almost one click of landing on any number of social media sites, we can now see videos of Bob Vylan’s chants of “death death to the IDF” and calls for Israel’s erasure “from the river to the sea” being cheered on by thousands of festival goers. As an Israeli and Jewish artist, would I feel welcome, or even safe, at such a festival?

Musicians should take a stance, but stay away from hateful messaging or calls for violence. This one goes to all the artists, wherever they are on the map or whichever side of the conflict they're from.

________________

Kobi Farhi is lead singer and founder of metal band Orphaned Land.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Small claim, big wait - our failing court system.

Small claim, big wait - our failing court system, writes Daniel Barnett

1 hour ago

Sadiq Khan promised a Labour government would fix London. Now he's blaming it

Sadiq Khan promised a Labour government would fix London. Now he's blaming it

2 hours ago

Britain’s pension problem is growing – this is our best chance to fix it

Britain’s pension problem is growing – this is our best chance to fix it

4 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

The NHS is looking for patients in a trial for a new type of treatment for the deadliest form of brain cancer, after one man had remarkable results that saw his tumour disappear.

Patients sought as NHS trials new treatment for deadliest brain cancer - after man miraculously sees tumour vanish
Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed she moved to the UK from Los Angeles the day after Donald Trump was re-elected as president.

‘Everything is just better here’: Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Trump
England's Keira Walsh (centre) and Wales players take a knee

What has taking the knee achieved?

A white woman with blonde hair

Police searching for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth find body in lake

Philip Tuck was killed in a crash on July 20 2023.

French police probe into 'ghastly' cycling crash that killed British wine boss in front of his sons blasted by coroner
Rachel O'Hare died after falling from an apartment block in Manchester.

Mother-of-three dies in apartment block fall amid High Court battle with ex-fiancé over £2.7m London mansion
Betula verrucosa, sold under the brand name Itulazax 12 SQ-Bet and made by Alk-Abello, is an under-the-tongue immunotherapy tablet that contains birch pollen extract.

Thousands of people with debilitating hayfever to benefit from new drug providing long-term relief
A white woman with blonde hair

Missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth ‘seen trying to hitchhike’ after vanishing while out for a jog
Elizabeth II wearing an Evening Gown, Norman Hartnell, 1956, one of the items on display at the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition at the The King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace

Largest ever exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion to go on show

After concerns of her pain were repeatedly ignored by hospital staff, caller Kevin’s mum died just hours after his brother was born.

Caller Kevin's mum died after her pain was ignored