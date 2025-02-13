My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring. Picture: Alamy

By Anousha Gledhill

What do you think of when you hear 'apprentice'? Do you think bricklayer or hairdresser?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maybe you should start thinking doctor or lawyer.

Despite what recent headlines might lead you to believe, apprenticeships are no longer for young people who are 'just a bit thick'. Arguably, they never were.

In 2025, apprenticeships are a viable - and often preferable - option for almost anyone. Taking the traditional university path is quickly becoming too expensive and too risky. Gone are the days when a degree was seen as a prestigious endeavour for only the top performing students, and employment afterwards is not guaranteed.

While it’s great that higher education is more accessible nowadays, that also means it has less value. Employers are looking for soft skills such as teamwork, communication and a desire to learn. Being able to problem solve is more important than getting an A* the first time around.

I don’t believe going to university is pointless, but surely the chance to get the same level of qualification whilst being supported by your workplace is an attractive proposition.

And the good news is apprenticeships are being offered in a broader range of sectors than ever before - including traditionally academic fields like law or even medicine.

The NHS confirmed pilot funding for a new Medical Doctor Degree Apprenticeship two years ago. According to the government website, it's part of the NHS England Longterm Workforce Plan which will see the biggest expansion of training in its history to help upskill, retain talent and create a healthcare workforce fit for the future.

Still not convinced? Aside from the obvious benefit of earning while learning, it’s a risk-free way to try out a new career path.

Often, when I told people I was an apprentice, they’d say, “wow! Good for you for knowing exactly what you wanted to do at such a young age”. This isn’t necessarily the case.

I’d argue that if you’re unsure about what you want to do, pursuing an apprenticeship makes much more sense than paying thousands for what the tabloids (or indeed, Rishi Sunak) would call 'Mickey Mouse degrees'.

If you find that the apprenticeship isn’t right for you, you’ve been paid, gained contacts and developed transferrable skills that will almost certainly come in handy in your next job.

Despite this, university still seems to be the default option for school leavers. Perhaps that’s why the older generation criticises Gen Z’s work ethic, branding them 'lazy'.

Maybe if the education system was built on developing well-rounded human beings rather than exam-obsessed robots, more young people would be able to cope with the pressures of the working world. But if they’ve gone straight from secondary school to sixth form to university, can you blame them for struggling to adapt to their first job?

Apprenticeships could be the perfect solution.

Take it from me: At age 18, I joined Global as LBC's first-ever Producer Apprentice. A year and a bit later, I work here full-time, having learnt how to navigate professional relationships, negotiate pay and adapt to a 42.5 hour plus working week.

All those benefits are on top of having the opportunity to spread the word about apprenticeships in my own opinion piece, of course!

Surely it’s a no-brainer.

________________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk