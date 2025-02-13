My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

13 February 2025, 11:37

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring. Picture: Alamy

By Anousha Gledhill

What do you think of when you hear 'apprentice'? Do you think bricklayer or hairdresser?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maybe you should start thinking doctor or lawyer.

Despite what recent headlines might lead you to believe, apprenticeships are no longer for young people who are 'just a bit thick'. Arguably, they never were.

In 2025, apprenticeships are a viable - and often preferable - option for almost anyone. Taking the traditional university path is quickly becoming too expensive and too risky. Gone are the days when a degree was seen as a prestigious endeavour for only the top performing students, and employment afterwards is not guaranteed.

While it’s great that higher education is more accessible nowadays, that also means it has less value. Employers are looking for soft skills such as teamwork, communication and a desire to learn. Being able to problem solve is more important than getting an A* the first time around.

I don’t believe going to university is pointless, but surely the chance to get the same level of qualification whilst being supported by your workplace is an attractive proposition.

And the good news is apprenticeships are being offered in a broader range of sectors than ever before - including traditionally academic fields like law or even medicine.

The NHS confirmed pilot funding for a new Medical Doctor Degree Apprenticeship two years ago. According to the government website, it's part of the NHS England Longterm Workforce Plan which will see the biggest expansion of training in its history to help upskill, retain talent and create a healthcare workforce fit for the future.

Still not convinced? Aside from the obvious benefit of earning while learning, it’s a risk-free way to try out a new career path.

Often, when I told people I was an apprentice, they’d say, “wow! Good for you for knowing exactly what you wanted to do at such a young age”. This isn’t necessarily the case.

I’d argue that if you’re unsure about what you want to do, pursuing an apprenticeship makes much more sense than paying thousands for what the tabloids (or indeed, Rishi Sunak) would call 'Mickey Mouse degrees'.

If you find that the apprenticeship isn’t right for you, you’ve been paid, gained contacts and developed transferrable skills that will almost certainly come in handy in your next job.

Despite this, university still seems to be the default option for school leavers. Perhaps that’s why the older generation criticises Gen Z’s work ethic, branding them 'lazy'.

Maybe if the education system was built on developing well-rounded human beings rather than exam-obsessed robots, more young people would be able to cope with the pressures of the working world. But if they’ve gone straight from secondary school to sixth form to university, can you blame them for struggling to adapt to their first job?

Apprenticeships could be the perfect solution.

Take it from me: At age 18, I joined Global as LBC's first-ever Producer Apprentice. A year and a bit later, I work here full-time, having learnt how to navigate professional relationships, negotiate pay and adapt to a 42.5 hour plus working week.

All those benefits are on top of having the opportunity to spread the word about apprenticeships in my own opinion piece, of course!

Surely it’s a no-brainer.

________________

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Negotiating with Hamas comes at a high cost: agony for Israeli hostages and their families as they rely on a fragile deal

Negotiating with Hamas comes at a high cost: agony for Israeli hostages and their families as they rely on a fragile deal

34 mins ago

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?

3 hours ago

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

5 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Exclusive
Katie Amess has spoken out about the need for an inquiry into her father's murder by an Islamist terrorist

Daughter of Sir David Amess, MP murdered by Islamist terrorist, ‘made to sign NDA’ on report into father’s death

Italian F1 Grand Prix - Previews

Nightclub bouncer behind £12m plot to reveal Formula One star Michael Schumacher's health secrets jailed

Ragley Hall, Warwickshire.

Earl sues parents over 'trauma' for not being gifted £85 million Warwickshire estate

An asteroid could hit earth in 2036.

NASA makes 'emergency' decision over asteroid the size of Big Ben that could strike Earth

German police officer in front of a crowd

German school on lockdown after 'armed teenager' targets female pupil - as police hunt suspect

Ali Harbi Ali was found guilty of murdering MP Sir David Amess

'Problematic' assessment of Sir David Amess' killer led to Prevent case being closed 'too quickly', review finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brothers Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and Muhammad Amaad arriving at Liverpool Crown Court

Brothers deny assaulting police officers in viral video at Manchester Airport

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery deepens over British couple found dead in France as wife 'made appointments' before deaths
Freezing rain will hit the UK.

Rare freezing rain that poses risks for planes and downs trees will hit UK in days, warns Met Office
Kanye West had his account suspended after posting "I AM A NAZI."

Kanye West has X account reactivated after deleting anti-Semitic rant

The voice of Huw Edwards has been removed from an episode of Dr Who

Disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards erased from episode of Dr Who

Elizabeth Line train drivers will go on strike

Elizabeth Line train drivers to stage series of strikes amid pay dispute

The largest of the Chagos islands, Diego Garcia, the site of a joint military facility of the United Kingdom and the United States

US makes last-ditch intervention in Chagos islands negotiations amid concerns China will benefit from deal
'It's not a witch hunt, we want accountability,' Barnaby Webber's mother has said.

'It's not a witch hunt,' says mother of Nottingham attack victim as she calls for 'accountability'
Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to abandon his visit to a construction site in Buckinghamshire after the event was drowned out by tractor horns.

Watch as PM forced to abandon housing visit after farmers blaring EDM gatecrash speech

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks, block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest calling for the release of all hostages

Hamas backs down over Israeli hostage deal threat amid fears ceasefire will collapse