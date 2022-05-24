LBC Views: New ways are needed to tackle eating disorders

24 May 2022, 10:52 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 11:10

Natasha Devon says eating disorders need to be treated in a joined up way.
Natasha Devon says eating disorders need to be treated in a joined up way. Picture: LBC
Natasha Devon MBE

By Natasha Devon MBE

I was in my mid-twenties and had been dating someone for a couple of months when they told me they’d noticed I was ‘a bit weird around food’.

Hesitantly, I explained that I was newly in recovery from an eating disorder and then braced myself for what they’d say next…

‘Wow, you’re big for an anorexic’ was the response.

At the time, this reinforced my belief that my illness wasn’t ‘real’ and that I wasn’t deserving of help: Despite having been assessed and diagnosed and having numerous, severe physical and psychological symptoms.

Now, with the benefit of more than a decade’s hindsight, I can see that this person’s reaction said more about how we perceive and understand eating disorders as a society than it did about the legitimacy of my own illness.

Unfortunately, not much has changed since then. Still, when people think ‘eating disorder’ they automatically tend to assume anorexia.

There is also a widely held belief that it only happens to a certain type of person: young, female, white and very, very thin.

These are the stories we hear and the pictures we see.

It’s these dangerous misconceptions - That eating disorders are incredibly rare, that you could tell with a perfunctory visual assessment whether or not someone had one, that they’re a ‘phase’ teenage girls grow out of – That lead to the oft-parroted statement ‘eating disorders are terrible, of course, but obesity is a much bigger problem’ when media host discussions on anything from plus size mannequins to calorie-labelling on menus.

As though they’re two issues at polar opposite ends of the scale and have nothing to do with one another.

I should preface this by saying, some people are fat and perfectly happy.

There are 114 unique contributory factors which determine an individual’s weight, including genetic, medical, environmental, psychological and lifestyle elements.

Not every fat person has an eating disorder. But some do, not least of all because starving and binging plays havoc with metabolism.

As a society, we tend to underestimate the prevalence of eating disorders.

Stats can only tell us so much in a culture steeped in stigma: I once spoke to a guy at a conference who said he went into some eating disorder training thinking he didn’t know anyone with experience of the illnesses and came out realising he knew six, including his sister.

We also overestimate and misunderstand obesity, forgetting that BMI is antiquated and inaccurate and that, when it comes to the relationship with disease, correlation and causation aren’t the same thing.

Recent figures have shown hospitalisations for eating disorders have risen 84% in the past five years, with young people particularly affected.

But hospitalisations are only the tip of the iceberg.

There are millions of people suffering, who are either too ashamed to seek help or who don’t meet the NHS’ dizzyingly high thresholds (necessarily implemented because of a lack of resources).

We are all surrounded by a culture which actively promotes a fraught relationship with our bodies. It tells us that thinness is akin to health, that our lives would be better if we looked different, that our value is inextricably linked with our desirability.

Food is fetishized but fat bodies are treated with disgust and ridicule.

I often think the bulimia nervosa I battled in my late teens and early twenties was a natural response to that.

When it comes to treating eating disorders, we need to start thinking in a joined-up way.

They’re not something that happens to unfortunate and broken individuals, they’re something our society actively encourages, then wilfully misunderstands.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

1 hour ago

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

18 hours ago

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

18 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kurt Zouma arrived to court surrounded by umbrella-wielding men

Cat kicker covered up: West Ham defender Kurt Zouma admits kicking and slapping pet
Wayne Couzens denied four indecent exposure charges

Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens pleads not guilty to indecent exposure charges
Boris Johnson raising a glass in newly emerged Partygate picture

Andy Coulson: Can Boris survive yet another crisis of his own making?
'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Nick clashes with police chief over taking the knee

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Ferrari clashes with top cop over taking the knee
The RMT was told action on the Jubilee weekend would disrespect the Queen

'Don't disrespect the Queen by striking on her Jubilee weekend', union warned
Grant Shapps 'angry' at photo of Boris toasting at lockdown party

Grant Shapps 'angry' at photo of Boris toasting at lockdown party
The mother of a mixed-race teenager has slammed the Met police for strip searching her teen daughter

Met officers 'cut underwear off menstruating autistic mixed-race teen during strip search'
MPs have demanded the resignation of Sir Philip Barton over the "appalling mismanagement" of the Kabul evacuation

Govt blasted for 'disaster' Kabul withdrawal and 'betrayal' of allies in scathing report
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/05 | Watch again

Former Met deputy says Met 'didn't want to upset No10' with Partygate investigations

Partygate probe wasn't thorough as police didn't want to upset No10, says ex-Met chief