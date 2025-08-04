The National Trust axing its beloved scones shows just how hard the Government's plans have hit the heritage sector

4 August 2025, 10:21

The National Trust looks set to axe its beloved freshly baked scones.
The National Trust looks set to axe its beloved freshly baked scones. Picture: Alamy
Ethan Diver

By Ethan Diver

The heritage sector is a vital part of the national economy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to Historic England, it contributed an estimated £44.9 billion in Gross Value Added to the UK economy in 2022 and supported the employment of over 523,000 workers.

However, the recent increases to the National Living Wage (NLW) and employer’s National Insurance contributions (NICs) – which both came into effect in early April 2025 – have undoubtedly hit the sector hard.

Most notably, the National Trust has recently announced plans to cut around 550 jobs (6% of its workforce), citing “increased costs” which are outstripping its growth.

The announcement highlighted that the recent NLW and NIC increases have added more than £10 million to its annual wage bill and that it now needs to find savings of £26 million to remain sustainable.

Perhaps just as concerning for some visitors, reports suggest that these job cuts will impact chefs and cooks at certain sites, meaning that food items – including renowned National Trust scones – will be shipped in as opposed to baked on site.

As freshly baked scones and cakes have traditionally played a significant role in attracting guests to National Trust venues, it remains to be seen how this will impact customer satisfaction and visitor numbers, which will in turn impact financial performance.

But it is not just the National Trust which is struggling. Many charities in the heritage sector, both large and small, are facing similar difficulties.

This leaves large-scale, cost-driven redundancy exercises on the horizon for many more workers. And for some of them, it could have been avoided.

As the NIC increases, which were first presented in the Autumn Budget 2024, were debated in Parliament, the House of Lords proposed an amendment to exempt small charities and other specific businesses.

This amendment, if accepted, would have protected charities with an annual income of less than £1 million from being affected by the NIC hikes. However, the proposal was rejected by the House of Commons on the basis that a broad tax base was essential for fiscal sustainability.

Nevertheless, with jobs at heritage and other charities already being cut – and many more at risk – perhaps it is now time for the government to rethink.

As the Shadow Financial Secretary, Gareth Davies, warned at the time, an exemption for small charities would prevent many of these third sector services from being reduced, or removed altogether, which is fast becoming a reality.

________________

Ethan Diver is a Solicitor at Taylor Walton Solicitors

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Laura Reineke answers the question 'Would you swim in the sea in the UK?'

We must stop seeing the UK's rivers and seas as waste pipes

7 mins ago

The NHS needs a premium tier - not more taxes on the rich.

The NHS needs a premium tier - not more taxes on the rich

1 day ago

Sheffield Wednesday fans hold up poster in a protest to Dejphon Chansir during the Sky Bet Championship match Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday

From father to son we follow Sheffield Wednesday - now, we have to fight for it

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Palestine Action supporters 'plan to overwhelm the police' with upcoming demonstration

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Desperate search underway for Brit woman who 'vanished from Greek beach' while her husband slept

People during a protest on Sunday near the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London where asylum seekers are planned to be housed

Man arrested after thugs hijack mums' peaceful 'pink protest' outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel

Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium during the band's UK tour

Oasis 'shocked and saddened' after fan dies 'plunging from balcony' at Wembley Stadium gig

Resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) trade union, form a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital

BMA hits back after NHS says less than a third of resident doctors joined strike

Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)

Hundreds of sick Gazan children to be evacuated to UK and treated by the NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cameron Young of the United States poses with the Wyndham Championship trophy

Cameron Young eases to his maiden PGA Tour title in North Carolina

England's Harry Brook reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.

What England need to do to beat India on final day

A woman with blonde hair.

Actress Loni Anderson dies just days before her 80th birthday

BRIAN BUCKLE OUTSIDE SWANSEA CROWN COURT: Brian Buckle outside Swansea Crown Court after the jury returned ‘not guilty’ verdicts on 16 counts, overturning his conviction

Two men wrongly jailed over historic sex offences fight to change barriers around miscarriage of justice compensation
A vaccine for gonorrhoea is now available at sexual health clinics in England as part of a world-first scheme.

'World-first' gonorrhoea vaccine scheme available now in England as medics battle 'super' strains
England's Jacob Bethell reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.

Chris Woakes ‘all in’ and will bat with dislocated shoulder if needed, says England's Joe Root
David Davis at his home near Goole, Yorkshire - as the politician told LBC he believes convicted killer nurse Lucy Letby is innocent

David Davis 'convinced' child-killer Lucy Letby is innocent - as documentary airing tonight reveals explosive new evidence
Winner McLaren's British driver Lando Norris poses on the podium

Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Hungarian Grand Prix

'Hardcore Remainer' Jason explains why Britain should not rejoin the EU

'Hardcore Remainer' Jason explains why Britain should not rejoin the EU

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

Prince Harry speaks out over claims 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew